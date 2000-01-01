The 'Inclusive Employment 2024' report, issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), reaffirms Dubai government entities' ongoing commitment to identifying, hiring, and integrating people of determination into the public workforce. In addition to unlocking their potential, building their capabilities, and ensuring their effective integration into government work, these efforts aspire to help them achieve their professional and personal goals, and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development, in line with Dubai's standing as an inclusive and empowering society for all. The steady increase in the number of employees of determination in government entities reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council. His Highness has actively promoted the importance of integrating individuals of determination across all sectors, particularly the public sector, and enabling them to realise their potential and skills to shape Dubai's future and ensure its long-term prosperity. Integrated Ecosystem His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR's Department, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating: "The formation of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is a significant step towards empowering people of determination—not only through employment opportunities but also through an integrated ecosystem that begins with assessment and training, followed by professional follow-up and development. Beyond simply providing jobs, we create career paths based on competence, fairness, and passion. This strategic direction reflects our commitment to shaping an inclusive work environment where every member of society, including people of determination, has the opportunity to define Dubai's future." Insights and Initiatives According to the report issued by DGHR, the number of people of determination employed across government entities has reached 326, including 237 UAE nationals. The report also includes an extensive breakdown by type of disability, educational qualifications, and gender distribution, making it a valuable resource for policymakers as they develop future strategies to support inclusive employment initiatives. Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs have topped the list of entities employing the highest number of people of determination. Through the implementation of broad strategic initiatives aimed at integrating people of determination into the public sector workforce, DGHR has remained committed to inclusive employment. These efforts have been carefully designed to provide advanced vocational training aligned with their aspirations and capabilities. In addition to statistical reporting, DGHR's responsibilities also include evaluating the professional competencies of job seekers from the people of determination community, designing tailored training programs, and hosting specialised workshops to enhance their readiness for the job market. In addition, DGHR follows up on their professional development within the respective government entities to ensure a sustainable and equitable work environment that fosters growth and excellence. In this regard, DGHR has launched a series of awareness and community-driven initiatives, including career guidance workshops, participation at job fairs, and collaborations with community organisations and the private sector to expand employment opportunities for people of determination. These strategic efforts reflect the Dubai Government's unwavering commitment to building an inclusive work environment that empowers people of determination as active partners in shaping a sustainable future for Dubai.