In collaboration with the Emirates Philatelic Association, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a cultural event titled “Emirati Treasures Sealed With History: From Memory Archives to Treasures for Generations.” The event targeted youth, heritage enthusiasts, cultural entities, and stamp collectors, supporting the Library’s efforts to preserve the UAE’s cultural legacy and raise awareness of the art of stamp collecting.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, inaugurated the event alongside Abdullah Mohammad ThayyebKhoory, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, with several association members in attendance.

The exhibition showcased a rare collection of historical stamps chronicling the UAE’s development—from local issues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to early federal stamps. Highlights included some of the oldest postal envelopes, dating back to 1908, which reflect the early postal routes linking Gulf cities to South Asia, including Karachi and Muscat. These artefacts stand as powerful records of the commercial and cultural connections of the era.

In his keynote address, Al Murr stated:“This exhibition reflects our continued commitment to preserving the UAE’s cultural and historical heritage. It also raises public awareness of the importance of collecting stamps and coins, which document key milestones in our nation's journey.”

He added:

“The event serves as an inspiring platform for youth and heritage lovers alike—an opportunity to rediscover our national story through rare postage stamps that embody our identity and rich traditions.”

Al Murr concluded by thanking stamp and coin collectors across the UAE, acknowledging their role in preserving national memory and promoting both tangible and intangible heritage:

“Stamp and coin collecting plays a vital role in safeguarding our collective memory and passing it on to future generations, strengthening their connection to national identity and culture.”

As part of the programme, the Library hosted a workshop titled “Becoming a Professional Stamp Collector,” led by Professor Ahmed Abdul Latif Al Khalidi. The session introduced participants to the fundamentals of stamp collecting, including classification, preservation techniques, and tips for curating collections of lasting cultural value.

The event concluded with a panel discussion, “The Art of Stamp Collecting,” moderated by Wafa Khalid Al Muhaisenand featuring Abdullah Mohammad ThayyebKhoory and Ali Wang Dijun. The panel explored the evolution of stamp collecting in the UAE, its significance in preserving national identity, and the importance of knowledge exchange among collectors.

This event is part of the Library’s National Identity and Heritage Promotion Programme—a flagship cultural initiative that aims to document local heritage and deepen the younger generation’s connection to their roots and cultural values.