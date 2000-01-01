His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Health and Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), attended the graduation ceremony of MBRU’s Class of 2025, the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ceremony honoured 164 graduates representing 30 academic programmes across the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery, the College of Medicine, and the Deanship of Graduate Medical Education.

The university also marked a key milestone with the graduation of the first cohort from Dubai’s only Biomedical Sciences PhD programme, along with six graduates from the new Postgraduate Diploma in Health Professions Education.

Enhancing healthcare capabilities

His Highness congratulated the graduates and their families, emphasising that the university continues to play a vital role in strengthening the healthcare sector by developing highly skilled professionals dedicated to driving positive and sustainable change in the community. He praised the graduates’ contributions to advancing the healthcare system and expanding its meaningful impact.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to establish itself as a global hub for excellence in medical education and research. Today, we take pride in the graduation of a new cohort of talented healthcare professionals who will support Dubai’s efforts to deliver an advanced model for healthcare."

His Highness, Chairman of Dubai Health and Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), urged the graduates to practice their noble profession with commitment and responsibility, stressing the importance of continuous learning, growth, and readiness to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape in order to have a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and communities they serve.

Pride and honour

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors and Chairperson of MBRU Council, stated: "The graduation of a new class of talented students marks a moment of immense pride and is a testament to the University’s commitment to empowering young talents and nurturing tomorrow’s leaders in healthcare."

She added: "Since its establishment nine years ago, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MBRU has progressed steadily in fostering a culture that champions excellence and innovation, preparing future generations to deliver innovative solutions that enhance quality of life, supporting the vision of the UAE and Dubai for a sustainable healthcare future."

His Excellency Professor Alawi Al-Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and guest of honour, addressed the attendees during the ceremony, saying:

"Our leadership’s commitment to human development and knowledge is not a recent endeavor, it is a deeply rooted legacy that has shaped the very identity of our nation. The late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, captured this vision when he said that building people must come before building factories, and that human development must precede infrastructure. This wisdom dates back nearly a century, when the late Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum sent the first student from Dubai to study medicine abroad, fully aware that investing in minds is the most valuable investment of all. This vision was carried forward through institutional progress, including a pivotal moment in October 1970, when the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum ordered the establishment of the Department of Health and Medical Services, with a strong focus on education and professional training."

"In his address, Professor Dr. Alawi shared a series of inspiring messages with the graduates, reminding them that compassion lies at the heart of healthcare. He called on them to lead with humility, describing it as one of life’s greatest teachers, and to remain open to continuous learning and discovery. He encouraged them to uphold integrity, to trust in the moral compass rooted in their values, and reminded them that a person’s true worth is measured by their generosity and kindness to others."