Among key milestones for the year were 14 successful auctions under the Islamic T-Sukuk programme that raised over AED17 billion

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, reviewed the 2024 annual report of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) titled ‘Financial Sustainability and Global Leadership.’ The report documents the MoF’s key achievements, standout financial dataand national initiatives as well as projects undertaken by the ministry throughout the year. It also highlights positive outcomes of the ministry’s regional and international engagements, showcasing the role it plays in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading player within the global financial and economic landscape. The report was reviewed during a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum at the ministry's office in Dubai. Present during the meeting were His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; as well as Assistant Undersecretaries and senior officials from the ministry. Adaptability to global shifts His Highness emphasised that in a world where changes are unfolding faster than ever with new economic challenges emerging every day, the UAE stands out as an attractive and leading hub for stability and growth thanks to the country’s leadership, which has always placed emphasis on a forward-looking vision and adaptability to global shifts as the foundational elements of its development journey. His Highness stated: “In line with the visionof President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE is committed to building an integrated economic system that promotes diversification and continuous development, with people at the heart of the process, as its primary driving force.” He added: “The Ministry of Finance has made significant progress in boosting governmentalfiscal management and enhancing its contribution to the national economy through proactive financial policies that promote sustainable growth. In 2024, it took strategic steps to realise the leadership’s aspirations and enhance the UAE’s global reputation.” Innovative solutions His Highness Sheikh Maktoum stressed that the continued success of the UAE’s dirham-denominated government T-bond issuance programme and Islamic T-sukuk issuance programme reaffirms the ministry’s keenness to develop innovative financing solutions that bolster the national economy and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for financial investment. These programmes, he noted, demonstrate the country’s ability to respond to market needs while ensuring financial liquidity in a balanced and sustainable way. His Highness also pointed out that the consistent sovereign credit ratingsaccorded to the UAE by international agencies such as Fitch and Moody's is a testament to the country's economic stability and the global confidence in its financial policies. Such ratingsserve as key indicators of the UAE’s capability to meet its financial obligations, further solidifying its appeal as a secure and stable investment hub. Key global player His Highness Sheikh Maktoum said that the ministry continues to play a key role on the global stagein shaping international financial policies, actively participating in G20 and BRICS summitsas well as meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. “Our participation in such events goes beyond just being present to making a tangible impact, contributing to shaping the global financial agenda and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a key player in the international financial system. Through these platforms, the UAE seeks to map out innovative strategies to address global economic challenges and fosters international cooperation to advance sustainable development goals,” His Highness added. His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasised that the Ministry of Finance continues to remain at the forefront among government entities promoting excellence and innovation across their operations. Sustainability focus His Excellency Al Hussaini added that the ministry will continue to play a fundamental role in driving sustainable economic development, in line with the UAE's ambitious vision to be among the world’s most developed nations, as outlined in the UAE Centennial 2071 vision. “As global economic challenges continue to grow, the need has emerged for a comprehensive framework of policies and procedures aligned with international best practices to keep pace with these changes. Throughout 2024, the ministry achieved a series of remarkable milestones, successfully implementing innovative strategies that strengthened the country's position both regionally and internationally,” His Excellency added. His Excellency added that such achievements include key initiatives to promote the sustainable management of financial resources, and comprehensive policies on asset management, inventory, and leasing within the federal government, as well as efforts to enhance overall resource efficiency. The Ministry has made significant progress in maximising the value and impact of public assets. Building on these foundations, the ministry has intensified its efforts to boost transparency and accountability in financial operations while simultaneously demonstrating exceptional performance in its journey toward comprehensive digital transformation, in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, His Excellency Al Hussaini said.He emphasisedthat the ministry is making steady progress towards fulfilling the vision of the leadershipto build a sustainable and diversified national economy. Significant milestones Over the course of 2024, the Ministry of Finance achieved a series of significant milestones, as part of its strategic objectives to establish a comprehensive financial system driven by innovative policies and forward-looking programmes. The ministry's report also highlighted the sustained success of the Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme, denominated in UAE dirhams. Since its launch in May 2023, the programme recorded successful outcomes across all 14 auctions conducted until the end of 2024, reaching a record issuance size of AED1.1 billion and a total nominal value of AED17.1 billion. In terms of public debt management, the report noted that the total outstanding domestic public debt reached AED23.45 billion by the end of 2024. This includes an outstanding balance of AED6.35 billion under the government treasury bond programme following the repayment of the first tranche of two-year bonds valued at AED4.85 billion and AED17.1 billion under the Islamic Treasury Sukuk programme. The report highlighted that 2024 was a landmark year for upgrading the UAE’s legislative and financial framework. It featured a series of major developments, from approving the federal general budget and adopting the 2023 consolidated financial statements to introducing major updates to anti-money laundering and tax laws aimed at improving compliance. Additionally, several decisions were issued concerning leasing policies, inventory systems, and fixed asset management.