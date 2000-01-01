Panel Session Titled: Redefining University Leadership For The Future Held As Part Of The Sixth Conference Of University Presidents In The Islamic World #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Panel Session Titled: Redefining University Leadership For The Future Held As Part Of The Sixth Conference Of University Presidents In The Islamic World
(30 June 2025)

  

As part of the Sixth Conference of University Presidents, organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), chaired a high-level panel session titled:“Redefining University Leadership for the Future”,with the participation of a distinguished group of university presidents from various member states of the Islamic World Organization.

The session focused on discussing the fundamental transformations which are reshaping higher education globally, and the evolving role that university leadership must adopt in response to rapid changes related to technology, artificial intelligence, flexible education, and the shifting nature of the labor market.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar emphasized that: “University leadership is no longer confined to traditional academic management. It has become a forward-looking responsibility that demands innovative thinking, the ability to build partnerships, and the foresight to anticipate change, in order to ensure the sustainability and impact of universities in serving humanity and society.”

The session addressed three key themes:

The transformation of the university president’s role from academic leadership to proactive, system-oriented leadership.

Effective partnerships and governance as tools to strengthen trust and community impact.
Designing new leadership models built on flexibility, collaboration, and future-oriented outcomes.

The session witnessed dynamic engagement from participants, who underscored the need to prepare a new generation of university leaders equipped with innovation tools and change-making abilities, without compromising the core values of education and scientific research.

The session concluded with a clear call to develop a new leadership model in Islamic universities—one that balances academic excellence with institutional agility and lays the foundation for a renewed social contract between the university and society.

