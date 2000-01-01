Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the DIFC Innovation Hub, home to the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the Dubai Land Department (DLD), have joined forces to launch the Dubai PropTech Hubin the DIFC Innovation Hub. The region’s first PropTech innovation hubwill bring together the entirereal estate value chain, offering a new model for collaboration, experimentation, and scalable innovation in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Aimed attransforming the future of real estate through technology, the hub will support more than 200 PropTech start-ups and scale-ups, generate more than 3,000 jobs, attract over $300million in investment by 2030, and foster innovation and collaboration within the industry. It will provide customised licensing options, purpose-built physical workspaces, and a full suite of support programmes designed to fast-track innovation from concept to commercialisation. Offering a comprehensive ecosystem, the Dubai PropTech Hub will provide access to advanced incubators, hands-on venture building, joint pilots, and a world-class regulatory and financial environment. Its offerings include bespoke initiatives such as early-stage start-up incubators and thought leadership programmes aimed at helping participants stay ahead of global PropTech trends. His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC,said: “DIFC is proud to unveil the Dubai PropTech Hub and provide a world-class, financial and regulatory environment that supports real estate innovation. Laying the foundation for attracting more talent, this landmark initiative fast-tracks the expansion of the PropTech market in Dubai and positions the emirate as a global leader in real estate innovation. Furthermore, this initiative will build renewed momentum for investment, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033.” His Excellency Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, affirmed that this represents a pivotal step in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and further strengthening real estate excellence in the emirate. He said: “This hub is a natural extension of the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative - ‘REES’ launched by DLD to support the innovation ecosystem and anticipate the future of the sector by harnessing technology and artificial intelligence. By encouraging start-ups and providing advanced infrastructure and incubators, we are enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness and offering a smarter, more connected approach to real estate investment and development.” One of the key differentiators of the Dubai PropTech Hub is its multi-stakeholder collaboration model, bringing together regulators, developers, technology companies, investors, and service providers under one roof. Founding partners include world-class developers such as Binghatti, Majid Al Futtaim, Sobha Realty,Union Properties, and critical infrastructure providers like Transguard, who are already exploring AI-powered smart building and security applications via DIFC Innovation Hub-led pilots. Through the Dubai PropTech Hub, DIFC aims to provide investors, residents, and global stakeholders a more accessible, transparent, and tech-enabled property market.