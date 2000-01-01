Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch of a new season of the ‘#DubaiDestinations’summer campaignrunning from 4 July to 31 July. The campaign aims to update Dubai residents and visitors on the vibrant locales, activities, and experiences that Dubai offers in the warmer months, enablingthem to make the most of their summer holidays. The campaign underscores Dubai’s position as the ideal choice for a summer getaway thanks to its world-class infrastructure, sheer variety of leisure and entertainment options, and myriad experiences that continue to attract international visitors and residents alike. Spotlighting the city’s affable, multicultural milieu and boundless energy, the campaign coincides with the start of the school holidays and surging footfall across the emirate’s immensely popular indoor leisure destinations, beaches, waterparks, children’s attractions,hotels, and the staggering variety of poolside retreatsin the backdrop of the city’s iconic landmarks. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, affirmed that the #DubaiDestinations campaign is among the strategic initiatives undertaken by the Government of Dubai Media Office to promote the city as a vibrant year-round destination. This endeavour, she added, is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to underline the city’s claim as an all-season destination setting new benchmarks as the world’s best place to live, work, and visit. Interactive content Expressing her gratitude to the campaign’s partners and all else involved in an organisational capacity, Al Suwaidi said:“The #DubaiDestinations summer campaign accords international visitors and avid thrillseekersan open invitation to partake in the city’s exuberant spirit and unique attractionsduring the warmer months. At Brand Dubai, we have made a big effort to put together engaging and interactive content that enables visitors, and especially families,to easily plan their holidays by highlighting the very best of Dubai’s ever-expanding catalogue of attractions.” Family-friendly theme For her part, Sara Merdas, a member of the #DubaiDestinations’organisingteam, emphasised that the new season of the campaign marks a continuation of Brand Dubai’s efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a preferred year-round destination for international visitors. Key to the campaign are interactive content and unique initiatives that reflect the city's diversity of attractions and experiencesin a manner that appeals to every member of the family, she said. This year, the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign includes the launch of a series of digital guides that provide up-to-date information on everything from children's summer camps, seasonal activities, staycations and indoor sports destinationsto summer essentials. The campaign features a series of videosproduced by Brand Dubai and the Government of Dubai Media Office,in addition to animated clips contributed by a select group of content creators.Various digital platformswill ensure optimal visibility for all such promotional material among families and individuals spending their holidays in Dubai. This year’s campaign also features the participation of a distinguished group of content creators, influencersand media entities from the UAE and beyond who will document their summertime experiences in Dubai through short videos shared on major social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, among others. Proudly from Dubai showcase The campaign also highlights the Proudly from Dubainetwork of homegrown businesses. An initiative of Brand Dubai, Proudly from Dubai highlights the success stories of enterprises based and initiated in Dubai, exemplifying the spirit of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s business and entrepreneurial scene. A curated selection of these businesses will be spotlighted in the campaign’s promotional content, showcasing innovative summer-friendly products and services. As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai is offering a series of interactive digital guides featuring key destinations across the city in summer. It has released a new guide that highlightsdiverse experiences for families and individuals during the season, including beaches, parks, water activities, and indoor play areas. Each listing is linked to its location on the Dubai map, making it easy to navigate and plan visits. The Dubai Summer Activities Guide can be accessed on: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2025/july/04-07/02/_-dubai-summer-activities.pdf