Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the second edition of its Summer Blessings event, taking place from 25 to 27 July as part of the Dubai Destinations summer campaign. The event aims to honour the palm harvest season and highlight the cultural and historical significance of the palm tree as a national symbol and an integral part of local tradition. This aligns with the Authority's sectoral priorities to safeguard both tangible and intangible heritage and to elevate its presence on the global cultural map. Hosted at Al Shindagha Museum, the largest heritage museum in the UAE, the event programme will feature a variety of interactive workshops and culinary experiences led by heritage experts. At the Traditional Food House, visitors can join a workshop on preparing 'Betheetha' - a traditional Emirati sweet made from dates, flour, and aromatic spices. Meanwhile, at the Dates Tasting Corner, guests will explore local date varieties and their use in preparing traditional Emirati dishes. They will also discover the secrets of making date syrup 'dibs' and methods for preserving it. In the Life on Land: Water, Flora and Fauna, visitors will enjoy a screening of the documentary 'Palm Harvest', which captures the communal traditions of date picking and the values of generosity and cultural legacy embedded in this practice. Simultaneously, the Turath Centre for Traditional Handicrafts – the educational arm of Al Shindagha Museum - will offer a training on creating modern items using 'khoos.' In the Children's Pavilion, youngsters can take part in a 'Palm Frond Painting' workshop where they will learn to create keepsakes using palm leaves. In addition, Dubai Culture has allocated a dedicated space within the Visitors' Centre for a Palm Handicraft Market, showcasing a curated selection of handmade items crafted from different parts of the palm tree. The market will also feature the creative works of local artisans, entrepreneurs, and talented individuals, offering them a platform to showcase their crafts to the wider community. The Visitors' Centre will also serve as a gathering space for families to participate in the Sefafah Workshop, where they can be taught the traditional techniques of palm weaving, deepening their connection to this treasured cultural practice. Commenting on the occasion, XX emphasised the importance of the Summer Blessings event in strengthening the bond between future generations and the palm tree, the date harvest season, and associated traditional crafts. He stated: "The palm tree symbolises the generosity and giving spirit of the Emirati people. For decades, it played a vital economic role for the people of the UAE and gave rise to many of the traditional crafts that inspired Dubai's cultural and creative industries." XX further noted that the event contributes to promoting cultural tourism and attracting visitors from across the UAE to explore Al Shindagha Museum - home to rare artefacts, oral histories, and archival photographs that document the origins, heritage, and culture of Dubai and the emirates.