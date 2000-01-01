In line with its efforts to reinforce the role of human capital in improving government and institutional performance, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR)honoured Dr Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, a government employee in the emirate, for proposing the ‘Summer Working Hours’ initiative. This recognition highlights his innovative contribution to enhancing the workplace environment and employee well-being during the summer months. It also reflects the Department’s unwavering commitment to promoting a culture of participation and innovation across government entities. This recognition signifies DGHR’s ongoing efforts to encourage individual initiatives and innovative concepts emerging from the government sector. The key objective of these ideas is to improve the public sector and boost employees’ performance and service quality, aligning with the Dubai Government’s vision to create a flexible work environment. H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, appreciated creative talents within Dubai’s government work environment. He also underscored the Department’s progressive strategy to invest in human capital by nurturing talents and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to shape institutional policies that can transform and drive sustainable development across government entities. H.E.said: “Dubai’s government entities remain committed to building a flexible work environment where talents are empowered to thrive and suggest innovative ideas. With the right support, these ideas can be translated into effective success stories that make a difference in the lives of employees and the wider community, while shaping the future of the country’s public sector. This recognition is not just an acknowledgement of a single idea. At DGHR, we believe that it is a reaffirmation of our deep-rooted commitment to institutional innovation and our confidence in turning individual contributions into practical solutions that help achieve Dubai’s vision of a more resilient and prosperous future.” In line with this approach, DGHR adopted the innovative proposal and transformed it into an official government decision under the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative. Launched in 2024with the active participation of several government entities, the initiative was designed to directly addressemployees’ requirements during the summer months. It was launched through a pilot phase, during which the Department developed a structured implementation framework. Furthermore, DGHR closely observed the initiative’s development, execution,and impact across all operational aspects, further enhancing the work environment and ensuring employee well-being. During the pilot phase assessment, the Department received tangible positive outcomes, such as a notable increase in key performance indicators, including productivity, customer service, and employee satisfaction. It also resulted in an 87 per cent improvement in employees’ ability to complete tasks on time, a 96 per cent improvement in customer service with zero complaints and a 98 per cent improvement in employees’ happiness and enthusiasm in the workplace. These outcomes reaffirm the Department’s commitment and its strong belief in the significance of listening to employees, drawing on their ideas and experiences, and translating individuals’ ideas into actionable, measurable institutional policies. This approach not only boosts employee performance and productivity but also ensures that government services meet the highest standards of innovation and efficiency, without compromising employee well-being or experience. The Department remains dedicated to developing a progressive government work model based on innovation, collaboration and sustainability. It continues to promote a supportive environment that encourages progress and initiative, values individual contributions, and maintains innovative and sustainable practices, further ensuring excellence, well-being, and high performance across the government sector and the nation.