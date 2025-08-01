The Ministry of Economy and Tourism organized the second Zero Bureaucracy Forum in Dubai, showcasing its efforts to advance the digital services ecosystem and improve operational efficiency through the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). The Ministry also seeks to simplify procedures for business owners and individuals and strengthen communication with public and private sector partners to achieve the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. The event was attended by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; and H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade. Extensive participation from federal and local government entities and ministries The forum witnessed extensive participation from representatives of ministries and federal and local entities in the country, including H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government; H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI); H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Marwan Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and H.E. Fatima Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance. A proactive approach to reinforcing government services competitiveness

H.E. Bin Touq said that the launch of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme reflects the UAE government’s comprehensive vision to shape the future and simplify the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.This is being achieved through the development of advanced government services and a national competitive model that delivers simpler, faster, and more efficient procedures by global standards. These efforts support the growth of economic sectors, create a dynamic business environment, and enhance the quality of life across society. Streamlining procedures for conducting business H.E. said: “The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has made significant progress in achieving the objectives of this leading national programme. This has been realised through an integrated framework focused on delivering fast, user-friendly digital services, stimulating the business environment, supporting private sector growth, and boosting economic activity across the UAE. At the same time, we remain committed to removing unnecessary obstacles and procedures that may hinder business operations, ensuring the programme delivers a comprehensive and sustainable impact.” In his opening speech, H.E. added: “The Ministry was one of the first government entities to streamline procedures and facilitate services and transactions digitally, particularly during the pandemic in 2020. The Ministry took unprecedented steps to advance full digital transformation, guided by a comprehensive vision for the shift to the digital sphere at that time. Just three years after the pandemic, all services became accessible through the Ministry’s website and smart application, marking a significant move to reduce bureaucratic complexities and enhance the efficiency of various business and economic activities.” Building a unique government services ecosystem H.E. continued: “Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, we are continuing our concerted efforts with a spirit of teamwork to make zero bureaucracy a national priority. This will enhance government performance and help deliver world's best services marked by flexibility and competitiveness. It also aligns with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to position the UAE as the most leading and distinctive nation by the next decade.” Mohamed bin Taliah: Zero digital bureaucracy and enhanced integration among government entities to streamline procedures H.E. Eng. Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, emphasised that the second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme focuses on achieving zero digital bureaucracy, enhancing integration among government entities to streamline procedures, accelerate information exchange, and reduce routine in service delivery. He noted that the UAE Government continues to advance the zero-bureaucracy approach and drive innovation, placing people at the centre of policies, initiatives, projects, and services to ensure a sustainable quality of life and build a society that is better prepared and more adaptable for the future. H.E. said that the second Zero Bureaucracy Forum, organised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, reflects the government’s commitment to sustaining the momentum in the development of innovative solutions as well as elevating and designing services according to the evolving needs of customers. This contributes to creating more seamless and efficient experiences, thus supporting the efforts to streamline procedures and ensure zero bureaucracy across different areas of work. Updates on Zero Bureaucracy Programme The forum featured presentations on digital services being developed and re-engineered by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in the upcoming phase, aimed at enhancing beneficiaries’ experiences. Discussions highlighted the latest updates on the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, its tangible achievements to date, and their role in strengthening the competitiveness of government services in the UAE. The forum also examined future visions and innovative practices designed to improve government service effectiveness and streamline procedures for citizens, residents, and visitors. Launch of ‘Excellence in Leadership’ initiative During the event, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism launched a new initiative in support of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, titled “Excellence in Leadership.” The initiative aligns with the Ministry’s vision of placing people at the centre of its priorities and aims to enhance the quality of life for all citizens and residents in the UAE. It empowers individuals to fully leverage available opportunities while strengthening their capacity for productivity and creativity. The initiative also complements the second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, which focuses on individuals and institutions, particularly SMEs. Furthermore, it contributes to building a more prosperous and advanced society and underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting and empowering people across all aspects of life. Graduation of new cohort in digital service design course The forum also marked the graduation of a new cohort from the Digital Service Design Course, which equips participants with essential principles and fundamentals for designing innovative digital services. The course is based on the UAE Government’s Government Services Development Methodology 2.0 and is designed to deliver seamless experiences that save time and effort for customers. Additionally, it contributes to preparing qualified national professionals capable of effectively supporting the UAE’s zero-bureaucracy initiatives.