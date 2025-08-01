Dubai Civil Defense Celebrates Graduation Of 100 Personnel From Fundamental Firefighting Course #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Civil Defense Celebrates Graduation Of 100 Personnel From Fundamental Firefighting Course
(8 September 2025)

  

The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense celebrated the graduation of 100 personnel from its Fundamental Firefighting Course No. 45, at a ceremony held at the Dubai Civil Defense Academy. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defense.

On this occasion, His Excellency Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi emphasised that Dubai Civil Defense remains committed to the continuous training and qualification of its personnel, as part of the General Command’s strategy to develop professional capabilities, enhance national competencies, and ensure the highest levels of readiness and preparedness.

He said that Dubai Civil Defense places high priority on equippingits teams with the latest knowledge and skills in line with international best practices. This strengthens Dubai’s prevention and safety systems and supports the vision of the leadership to make Dubai one of the safest and most secure cities in the world,His Excellency added.

The course combined theoretical lessons and practical applications in firefighting, rescue operations, hazardous materials management, and disaster response. Graduates gained advanced skills to ensure rapid emergency interventions and minimise the impact of fire incidents, in accordance with best practices and global standards.

Dubai Civil Defense continues to reinforce the emirate’s safety and resilience by conducting advanced training programmes, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and building highly qualified teams capable of responding effectively to all types of emergencies.

