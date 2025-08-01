In line with its efforts to develop a new generation of national talents in sports management, the UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center - under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports – has announced the launch of the Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics in collaboration with the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support and Precision Football. The Diploma is accredited by the British institution, EduQual. To encourage national talents to benefit from the programme, the Ministry of Sports also announced full sponsorship of the first batch. A flexible and well-structured fee system will be implemented for the next batches, ensuring the programme remains accessible to as many young UAE Nationals as possible. His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, stated: “Investing in our youth is, above all, an investment in the future of the UAE and the prosperity of its society. The launch of this Professional Diploma translates the directives of our wise leadership into the creation of real opportunities for our youth, enabling them to lead the development of the sports sector with advanced scientific and technological foundations. The Ministry of Sports is committed to establishing a pioneering national model that integrates academic study, hands-on training and international collaboration, thereby strengthening the role of the sports sector in building a knowledge-based economy and fulfilling the aims of theWe the UAE 2031vision.” His Excellency added: "This initiative reflects the success of strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Sports and its esteemed partners at both local and international levels. It serves as a pioneering model for practical educational programmes in sports, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies – especially data analytics and AI – to elevate all aspects of the sports sector and to enhance the nation's leadership in sports, both regionally and internationally." H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center, affirmed that the Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics aligns with the Ministry of Sports’ vision to strengthen frameworks of sports governance by qualifying young national talents through modern academic standards that leverage artificial intelligence in the fields of sports management and analytics. He noted that the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing applied educational programs in the sports sector and creating a holistic environment that integrates theoretical knowledge with modern technologies. He added: “The UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center plays a key role in designing and implementing this program in collaboration with partners, thereby contributing to enhancing the UAE’s sporting position regionally and internationally. This is achieved by preparing a new generation of national sports leaders capable of making data-drivendecisions and steering sports institutions toward institutional excellence, while fulfilling the nation’s goals and aspirations in the sports sector.” The Diploma programme includes a series of specialised workshops led by distinguished experts from the UAE and abroad, designed around the latest research and international best practices. It aims to prepare a new generation of skilled technical and administrative professionals who can lead transformation across the sports sector, by integrating evidence-based education with practical training and smart technologies such as AI and data analytics within a highly interactive environment. The Diploma covers multiple areas including sports management, intelligenttraining and performance analysis, sports marketing, sports psychology and the application of AI in sports. The programmecombines internationally accredited academic standards with direct practical applications, enhancing opportunities forstudents to join sports federations, committees and administrative entities as soon as they graduate from the Center. Trainees will also complete a graduation project to apply their learning in a practical way. The Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics runs over eight weeks, with three weekly sessions combining lectures with hands-on training, interactive workshops and the graduation project. It is open to Emirati youth of both genders, aged 20-35, who holda high school diplomaand areproficient in English.