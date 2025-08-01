The Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), an affiliate of Dubai’s Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai), is setting new global benchmarks in charitable innovation through 10 pioneering endowment projects. From distributing fresh bread to labourers, to launching the region’s first endowment bonds, MBRGCEC is reshaping the role of endowment and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a world leader in sustainable social impact. Spanning critical sectors — health, education, food, and social development — the projects are directly improving the quality of life for individuals and low-income families, while promoting resilience and dignity across communities. These achievements reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has called for endowment organisations to work hand in hand with governments in driving community development and addressing public needs.They also highlight Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to using endowments as humanitarian and developmental tools that keep pace with modern needs while consolidating Dubai’s leadership in innovative endowment practices. Innovations that redefine endowment MBRGCEC’s initiatives include the ‘Sukuk Al Waqf’ (endowment bonds), the first of their kind in the region, enabling individuals and organisations to contribute funds into savings accounts, with returns directed to charitable projects that support orphan care, healthcare, and education. This model secures the sustainability of giving and strengthens community development. Other standout initiatives include the ‘Lawyers’ Endowment’, through which leading Emirati lawyers provide free consultations to those unable to afford legal advice, and the ‘University Seat Endowment’, which creates academic opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds. Other projects include the ‘Table at a Restaurant Endowment’, where individuals can dedicate endowment tables in restaurants to feed those in need, and the ‘Real Estate Developers' Endowment’, which encourages developers to allocate real estate units to fund various charitable and endowment activities that benefit the community. The ‘Sabeel Bread’ initiative distributes fresh bread to labourers and families in need while ‘ElMadrasah.com’ offers tech solutions that support digital education for students from low-income families. The ‘Ataa’ clothing endowment collects used clothes and household items, with the proceeds being used to build sustainable endowments that support education, healthcare, and general charity. The‘Hotel Endowment’ project provides a free hotel room for orphans, and the newly launched ‘Dates Endowment’ project collects surplus dates and distributes them alongside educational booklets about palm trees and dates in the UAE. Transforming giving into sustainable impact His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, affirmed that the innovative endowments launched by MBRGCEC in recent years embody the vision of the leadership to make endowment a key enabler of community development. “We are committed to developing sustainable endowment projects that are flexible and innovative, addressing essential needs in areas such as healthcare, education, and food. This ensures the continuity of giving and expands the circle of beneficiaries to include all segments of society,” he said. He added: “We continue to roll out unique initiatives that reflect our commitment to realising Dubai’s vision of positioning endowment as a driver of sustainable development. We aim to transform it into an economic resource that serves all members of society, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for humanitarian and endowment work”. Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC, highlighted that the endowment initiatives represent a unique model locally and regionally. They aim to expand the concept of endowment through innovative solutions that serve the community. Al Tamimi noted that MBRGCEC is focused on providing creative endowment solutions that open up new avenues for charitable work. “Its initiatives show how endowments adapt to social needs, encourage charitable participation, and meet the demands of modern life. Al Tamimi further emphasised that MBRGCEC‘s endowments have effectively addressed the needs of the most deserving groups, expanded the base of beneficiaries, and strengthened the values of social solidarity. She stressed that MBRGCEC will continue to launch initiatives that enhance Dubai's emergence as a leader in innovative endowment practices. MBRGCEC provides expert advisory services to organisations looking to establish and manage endowments and grants in line with global best practices,maximising their social impact. Since its inception, MBRGCEC’s endowments have touched the lives of about 416,000 people up to 2024.