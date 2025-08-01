Dubai Municipality Launches City Inspector Initiative, Certifies 63 Multi-Domain Inspectors #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Municipality Launches City Inspector Initiative, Certifies 63 Multi-Domain Inspectors
(10 October 2025)
This move helps standardise inspection practices, reduce duplication, and strengthen the efficiency of Dubaiâ€™s regulatory framework


  

Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘City Inspector’ initiative, a first-of-its-kind programme to prepare and certify qualified inspectors across various municipal sectors. The initiative aims to build an integrated inspection system, unify processes, and enhance compliance with approved laws and regulations – ultimately raising service quality and community satisfaction.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, Dubai Municipality has certified 63 Emirati inspectors who are adept in 14 technical fields of municipal inspection. This step standardises inspection practices, reduces duplication, and strengthens the efficiency of Dubai’s regulatory framework, reinforcing the city’s leadership in delivering a world-class living environment rooted in health, safety, and quality of life.

A new standard

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the vital role of regulatory and inspection operations in supporting service development and institutional planning.

To support the initiative, Dubai Municipality has launched the City Inspector Professional Diploma, certifying inspectors across all key municipal fields – including health and safety, food safety, construction activities, waste management, sanitation, sustainability, and the supervision of public facilities.

City Inspectors are tasked with conducting periodic, complaint-based, and visual inspections, while reducing redundant visits and minimising complaints about inspection procedures. Their role is central to streamlining regulatory processes and safeguarding community interests.

Key enablers

The initiative introduces a series of structural reforms and key enablers, including clearly defined inspection scope and responsibilities, a legislative framework granting judicial authority status, detailed inspection manuals and risk-based checklists, comprehensive job descriptions for inspectors, training and awareness programmes to enhance inspector capacity, and integration of advanced technologies to improve inspection efficiency and outcomes.

This comprehensive approach reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to innovation, integration, and proactive regulation, ensuring that inspection operations continue to play a defining role in shaping Dubai as the world’s most liveable and attractive cities.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance