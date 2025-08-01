His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, attended the launch of Dubai Customs’ Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system during GITEX Global 2025. The system represents a major advancement in terms of customs securitychecks, helping to prevent the entry of prohibited goods and minimising on-site inspections through intelligent data analysis.

His Highness directed Dubai Customs to further strengthen the integrated risk analysis system at the emirate’s entry points by leveraging artificial intelligence and adopting the latest digital innovations. The ACI initiative supports the Dubai Government’s vision of a smart, secure, and future-ready customs framework that facilitates the growth of global trade.

The ACI system, one of the most advanced initiatives introduced by Dubai Customs, enables receiving shipment data before goods leave their country of origin. This improves the efficiency of preventive measures and dramatically shortens the time required to access shipment information before actual dispatch. The system relies on cargo manifest data at seaports and airports, as well as customs data, ensuring fast and accurate risk analysis.

Theinitiative also consolidates several previous risk analysis and classification systems into a single unified platform powered by artificial intelligence, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing information security. Blockchain technology has been integrated to guarantee the reliability and integrity of data sourced from its original channels, while machine learning allows the system to evolve and improve autonomously.

The launch event was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs.

The ACI platform, enhanced by Genetic AI, executes decision-making in real time without human intervention. Insights generated through intelligent analysis are automatically sent to relevant authorities to take timely action, improving response speed and strengthening the overall efficiency of Dubai’s customs security framework.

This advanced initiative reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to adopting cutting-edge AI solutions and digital transformation in its security systems, supporting the Dubai government’s vision of a smart, secure customs infrastructure that meets future demands and fosters global trade growth.