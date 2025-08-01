Dubai Digital And Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Partner To Develop The AI-Powered Emirati Family Project #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Digital And Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Partner To Develop The AI-Powered Emirati Family Project
(14 October 2025)

  

Digital Dubai has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to develop the “AI-Powered Emirati Family” project. The partnership aims to foster knowledge exchange and deliver both technical and creative support, while developing content concepts and narratives that highlight Emirati identity, values, and the UAE’s achievements in the space sector.

As part of the agreement, MBRSC will provide Digital Dubai with verified scientific content on space and Emirati astronauts, along with technical support for producing voice content powered by advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

The agreement was signed by Shaima Al Zarooni, Director of Marketing and Communication at DigitalDubai, and Abdullah Ahli, Abdullah Head of Information Technology Department at MBRSC, in the presence of H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and H.E. Tariq Yousef Al Janahi, CEO of Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai.

Through this partnership, the two entities will co-develop intelligent Emirati characters that reflect the project’s vision and produce a special episode highlighting the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre — showcasing the UAE’s pioneering achievements and contributions to the global space industry.

