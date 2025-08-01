The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library announced the launch of its institutional arm for publishing and translation from various languages into Arabic. The announcement took place during the opening of the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit, held under the theme, The Future of the Publishing Industry, which runs until 1 November. Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “This project represents a comprehensive cultural vision aimed at building a bridge between global culture and the Arabic language, with a strong focus on quality and thoughtful content selection.” AlMazrooei added: “We are not merely translating books; our goal is to enrich the Arabic dialogue, support research, and empower readers to gain access to the best works across all fields.” AlMazrooei continued: “The project’s vision and standards are guided by established professional and academic frameworks that form the foundation of the publishing and translation industries—ensuring content quality, accuracy, and alignment with the best global practices. These efforts support the UAE’s and Dubai’s broader goals to strengthen their position as leading hubs for knowledge, creativity, and cultural advancement, as well as to champion intellectual and cultural causes embraced by local institutions.” Al Mazrooei emphasised that this initiative supports ongoing efforts at both the federal and local levels to develop the publishing ecosystem and empower intellectual and creative talent. Al Mazrooei added: “It reaffirms the role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library—not merely as a space for reading and exploration, but as an active institution in the production and dissemination of knowledge on a broad scale.” Jamal Al Shehhi, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “The team adopted strict criteria in selecting the initial publications, ensuring their relevance to both local and global issues and striving to integrate global knowledge within the Arab context. The project faced several challenges in translation, design, and quality assurance but we overcame them by relying on a team of experienced specialists and reviewers.” The first collection consists of nine books translated into Arabic, covering topics in environment, space, health, humanities, and climate change. The nine titles include: AI Narratives: A History of Imaginative Thinking about Intelligent Machines, translated by Bandar Al-Harbi; Children’s Health and the Peril of Climate Change, translated by Rasha Salah Al-Dakhakhni; Reflections: Understanding Our Use and Abuse of Water; The Dimming of Starlight: The Philosophy of Space Exploration, translated by Mohammed Fathi Khedr; Why Good People Do Bad Environmental Things, translated by Atef Othman; CLOUDS: How to Identify Nature’s Most Fleeting Forms, translated by Prof. Dr. Abdullah Al-Omari; In the Circle of Ancient Trees: Our Oldest Trees and the Stories They Tell, translated by Basma Al-Masbahi; and Global (Graphic Novel for Youth). This project marks the beginning of a broader journey, as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library plans future releases, expands partnerships with Arab and international publishing institutions, and engages youth in translation and editing—while promoting the use of digital platforms and audiobooks. The launch took place on the sidelines of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit, which hosts more than 80 speakers from over 20 countries, and features over 45 panel discussions and over 20 workshops. The debut of the Publishing and Translation Arm during the summit sends a clear message: knowledge and publishing are key to building a progressive and sustainable world.