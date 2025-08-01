Mansoor Bin Mohammed Chairs Meeting Of Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mansoor Bin Mohammed Chairs Meeting Of Dubai’s Supreme Committee Of Crisis And Disaster Management
(31 October 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired a meeting to assess the Committee’s readiness to respond swiftly and effectively to potential emergencies and crises, and to evaluate the preparedness of various sectors across the emirate.

The meeting, which took place at Emirates Towers, reviewed Dubai’s emergency and crisis management plans, cross-entity coordination, and the readiness of key sectors to manage potential challenges, reaffirming the city’s global leadership in preparedness, resilience, and institutional sustainability.

 

Sheikh Mansoor reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and resilience through proactive risk management, training, and continuous coordination among all sectors.

During the meeting, the Committee underscored the importance of close collaboration between government and private entities, as well as civil society, to ensure comprehensive preparedness and effective crisis response. It also highlighted the need to activate field command mechanisms and strengthen technological systems that enable rapid and informed decision-making.

The Committee reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai’s crisis management framework, update emergency plans, and ensure business continuity, while emphasising the key role of community volunteerism in advancing public readiness and engagement.

