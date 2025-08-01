Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Resilience Centre today, at Emirates Towers, signed three memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with the National Center of Meteorology, Dubai Land Department (DLD), and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU). The agreements aim to enhance the emirate’s readiness and strengthen the efficiency and resilience of its emergency response systems. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that the strategic partnerships reflect a strong spirit of collaboration between local, federal, and academic institutions, guided by the visionof His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global model for resilience, one that turns challenges into opportunities, and drives a sustainable future. His Highness noted that the city’s readiness stems from long-term planning, institutional integration, and investment in national talent. He also said that resilience extends beyond crisis management to anticipating future changes, adapting to global trends, and continuously enhancing systems to safeguard development and national achievements. The MOUs seek to unify efforts and promote institutional integration among national entities by developing cooperation in crisis and disaster preparedness, building human capacity, sharing data and information, and conducting joint studies and research. These efforts will support decision-making and improve response efficiency at both operational and strategic levels. The MoU with Dubai Land Department aims to strengthen cooperation in developing resilience standards for the real estate sector and enhancing operational readiness through digital system integration and risk-related data exchange, along with sustainable urban planning. The MoU with the National Center of Meteorology focuses on collaboration in early warning systems, analysis of meteorological and climate risks, and the exchange of technical expertise and data to enable faster and more effective responses. The MoU with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University establishes a partnership to launch a ‘Resilience Diploma’, and to design and implement specialised academic and training programmes in resilience, crisis management, artificial intelligence, and climate change, alongside joint research initiatives to support future policy-making. The Dubai Resilience Centre will continue broadening its strategic partnerships across government, academic, and private sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in developing resilient and sustainable systems that can effectively navigate crises and pave the way for a safer, more stable future. The agreements were signed in the presence of His Excellency Omar Bushahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Dr Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology; His Excellency Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; and His Excellency Ahmed Ateeq Bourguiba, CEO of the Dubai Resilience Centre.