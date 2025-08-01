Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Group CEO Of HSBC Holdings #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Group CEO Of HSBC Holdings
(31 October 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met with Georges Elhedery, Group CEO of HSBC Holdings, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. The meeting was held at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Maktoum noted that the UAE’s financial sector is entering a new phase of transformation, driven by partnerships with leading global institutions, as well as by innovation, digital integration, and advanced technologies.He said the country’s strengths in infrastructure, governance, regulations and business-enabling servicesprovide a fertile ground for global players likeHSBC to expand their market reach.

HH Sheikh Maktoum and the Group CEO also discussed HSBC’s regional operations, expansion plans, and the growing opportunities emerging from Dubai’s rise as a global financial hub. His Highness said Dubai continues to be a magnet for international financial institutions seeking a dynamic, trusted and innovation-driven environment. He noted that partnerships with leading global banks such as HSBC reflect Dubai’slong-term vision to build a highly resilient and growth-friendly financial ecosystem.This strategy is aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33to double the city’s GDP and position it among the world’s top three urban economies and top four global financial hubs by 2033, Sheikh Maktoumadded.

HSBC has supported the development of the nation’s financial sector since opening its first branch in Dubai in 1946. Today, it employs more than 3,000 people in the UAE and operates its Middle East headquarters from the Dubai International Financial Centre. The bank recently opened its first-ever wealth centre in the Middle East — a 24,000 sq ft facility in Dubai — marking HSBC’s biggest investment in its International Wealth & Premier Banking business in over 20 years.

With more than 41 million customers across 57 markets worldwide, HSBC continues to play an instrumental role in facilitating international trade and investment flows through Dubai and the UAE, a key hub in the group’s global network. HSBC Holdings PLC reported a record profit before tax of $32.3 billion in 2024.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance