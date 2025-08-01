Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced today the opening of applications for the third cohort of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible students can apply through the ‘Emirati’ section on the Dubai Now app, with applications closing on 30 June 2026. The pioneering programme, launched in 2024 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aims to support the development of exceptional Emirati students by providing access to leading global universities and preparing them to become Dubai’s future leaders. Launched under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and aligned with the Education 33 strategy, the scholarship programme reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to invest in people as the foundation for sustainable development. The programme aims to develop Emirati human capital in Dubai by combining academic excellence with the development of specialised, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills. It also encourages Emirati talent to pursue strategic fields that support the emirate’s future growth. With a total budget of AED1.1 billion, the programme offers 100 fully funded scholarships annually to outstanding Emirati graduates from public and private schools across various curricula, enabling them to pursue bachelor’s degrees in future-focused fields that add strategic value to key sectors and contribute to preparing a new generation of leaders and innovators capable of driving Dubai’s continued development. The programme has attracted strong interest from high-achieving Emirati students in its first two years, many of whom are now studying at leading universities around the world.Approximately 70% of current scholarship recipients are enrolled at universities ranked among the top 100 globally. Students are pursuing a wide range of specialisations, including computer science, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, business and finance, medicine, law, and social sciences, reflecting Dubai’s future-focused development priorities. Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA said: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme reflects our leadership’s vision to develop highly qualified Emirati talent capable of contributing to a prosperous future for their country. The diversity of specialised fields pursued by scholarship students highlights the programme’s pivotal role in building future leadership capabilities by equipping outstanding Emirati students with knowledge, global exposure and leadership skills, while supporting them in achieving their ambitions and contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s development journey.” “We are proud of the achievements of students from the programme’s first two cohorts, and we look forward to supporting more outstanding Emirati students as they take their next step toward becoming influential national leaders across the public and private sectors. We also encourage Emirati families in Dubai to take advantage of this opportunity, as we firmly believe that family support plays a vital role in shaping students’ academic journeys and building a prosperous future for our society and nation.” The scholarship is open to Emirati students who have completed high school during the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 academic years. Students must hold a family book from Dubai and should not have received any other scholarship offers. Applicants should also have received a conditional or unconditional offer from an eligible university and academic programme that meets the scholarship criteria, and scholarship recipients must commit to full-time study in the host country. More information about the programme, its benefits, and application criteria are available on the KHDA website.