In a continued effort to champion collective reading and elevate Arabic literary discourse, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the sixth edition of the Interactive Day for Reading Clubs. Organised by a group of the UAE's leading reading clubs under the School of Life initiative, the event spotlights the most celebrated new voices in Arabic fiction. Taking place at Al Safa Art & Design Library from 2 to 5 April, the event reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between public and private institutions, and to promoting reading and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. Organised as part of the Library Talks initiative under Dubai Public Libraries, the event will feature ninesessions dedicated to the shortlisted novels for the 2026 International Prize for Arabic Fiction: The Origin of Species by Ahmed Abdel Latif, The Siesta Dream by Amin Zaoui, A Cloud Above My Head by Doaa Ibrahim, I Resist the River’s Course by Said Khatibi, The Seer by Diaa Jubaili, and The Absence of Mai by Najwa Barakat. The program will also include talks with prominent critics, writers, and reading club leaders. Throughout the sessions, participants will discuss and critique the shortlisted works, exploring the literary visions they present, reflecting on the diverse societal themes they address. The dialogue these sessions open up highlights the prize's role in enriching the regional and local literary landscape. Eiman Al Hammadi, Director of the Literature Department at Dubai Culture, said: “Reading clubs have become one of the most effective tools for elevating cultural awareness and nurturing generations who think critically, innovate, and excel. Reading isthe foundation upon which societies are built; it is the bridge through which we engage with diverse cultures, preserve the nation’s intellectual achievements, and strengthen its creative ecosystem.” She added: “Dubai Culture remains committed to supporting the National Strategy for Reading 2016–2026, which aims to cultivate a culture of reading across the community. The Interactive Day for Reading Clubs brings together writers, thinkers, poets, and media professionals to discuss the shortlisted novels and reflect on the future of literary production. This contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.” The initiative is the result of the efforts of three prominent cultural figures: Dr. Maha Shaker, founder of Iqra’aArabic Book Groupin Dubai; Dalia Abu Atta, founder of Alraweyat Reading Forum; and Rola Al Banna, founder of Knowledge Lounge.