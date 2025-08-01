Dubai Humanitarian Dispatches Critical Medical Aid For WHO To Lebanon Through Overland Convoy #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Dubai Humanitarian Dispatches Critical Medical Aid For WHO To Lebanon Through Overland Convoy
(28 March 2026)

  

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) facilitated the dispatch of critical humanitarian assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO) to support communities displaced in Lebanon amid the conflict.

Demonstrating Dubai Humanitarian’s continued commitment to effective humanitarian response, a land convoy of four trucks departed Dubai on Friday, 20 March 2026, carrying 21.5 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies. The shipment, provided by the World Health Organization, is expected to reach Lebanon within a few days. It includes a range of medicines and critical items to support healthcare services addressing the needs of displaced populations.The cargo will contribute to ongoing relief efforts addressing the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Humanitarian continues to enable the delivery of critical assistance to communities affected by crises. This operation reflects the collective strength of our ecosystem, where members and partners continuously adapt to evolving challenges to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential aid. As the world’s largest and pioneering humanitarian hub, we remain ready to scale our support, working in close coordination with stakeholders across Dubai, the UAE and beyond to facilitate efficient, reliable, and responsive humanitarian action.”

The operation, with transportation costs covered by the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), was facilitated by Dubai Humanitarian in its role as a global enabler of emergency preparedness and response.Leveraging strategic partnerships, regional connectivity and operational readiness, it continues to support the international humanitarian community and stand by people in need.

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