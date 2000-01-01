The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA) has opened applications for the third cohort of the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme for the 2026–27 academic year. Launched in 2024 in collaboration with the Knowledge Fund Establishment and Dubai’s private schools, the programme provides high-achieving Emirati students from Grade 1 (Year 2) to Grade 10 (Year 11) with a 50% tuition fee scholarship at schools rated Good or above. A total of 333 scholarships will be offered this year across 19 private schools in Dubai. The participating schools offer a range of curricula, including UK, US, IB, and dual curriculum options, providing Emirati students with diverse learning pathways aligned with their aspirations and future goals. Parents of eligible Emirati students can apply from 31 March to 14 April 2026 through the KHDA website. Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: “The Dubai Distinguished Students Programme reflects our commitment to enabling outstanding Emirati students to access high-quality education and fulfil their potential. It embodies our leadership’s vision of investing in people as the foundation of sustainable development. Through continued collaboration with the private education sector, we are expanding access to diverse, high-quality learning pathways that equip students with the knowledge, skills and values needed to contribute to the UAE’s future. “We encourage parents to apply and benefit from an educational environment that supports students’ growth and prepares them for long-term success.” His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “Investing in exceptional Emirati talent remains central to Dubai’s vision for sustainable development and global competitiveness. The launch of the third cohort of the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme reinforces our commitment to enabling academically outstanding students to access world-class education, pursue future-focused specialisations, and develop the capabilities required to lead Dubai’s next phase of growth. Through such initiatives, we continue to strengthen national human capital and support the transition to a knowledge-based economy.” Now in its third year, the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme reflects strong public-private collaboration and aligns with the leadership’s vision of investing in people by expanding access to quality education for outstanding Emirati students. This contributes to supporting students and their families, while advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Education 33 Strategy. Participating schools have signed agreements for the 2026–27 academic year to support outstanding Emirati students through high-quality education, while strengthening Emirati culture, values and the Arabic language to prepare future leaders. To be eligible, students must be UAE nationals holding an Emirati family book and currently enrolled in a public or private school, either within the UAE or abroad. At the time of enrolment for the 2026–27 academic year, students must be in Grade 1 (Year 2) and not exceed Grade 10 (Year 11), or the equivalent in other curricula. Applicants must also meet the required academic criteria, including a minimum score of 90% in US or Ministry of Education curricula, a minimum score of five in the IB programme, or a minimum grade of B in the UK curriculum, in addition to passing school assessments and interviews. Some participating schools, including those under Innoventures Education Group and Emirates International School, may accept Emirati students who are already enrolled within their institutions or education groups. Heads of participating private education groups highlighted the programme’s impact in expanding access to high-quality education for Emirati students, underscoring the strength of public-private collaboration in nurturing academic excellence and supporting Dubai’s long-term vision for human development. Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, said:"We are proud to be part of the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme, an initiative that reflects a shared ambition to recognise and nurture academic excellence across Dubai. Aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, this programme brings together government and the private education sector to ensure that talented Emirati students have access to outstanding opportunities, regardless of financial circumstance. Education is at the heart of Dubai’s future, and we are proud to play a role in developing the leaders, innovators, and citizens who will shape the next chapter of this remarkable city.” Dino Varkey, CEO of GEMS Education, said: “GEMS Education is proud to continue our partnership with KHDA and the Knowledge Fund Establishment as part of the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme. This initiative reflects a powerful shared commitment to expanding access to world-class education for high-achieving Emirati students, in line with Dubai’s long-term vision for human development. We are honoured to contribute to nurturing a generation of confident, globally minded Emirati leaders.” Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “We are proud to be part of the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme, in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Knowledge Fund. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ties between the public and private sectors, while expanding access to high-quality education for Emirati students. Our engagement has been both meaningful and rewarding, and we look forward to continuing this journey in the year ahead. We are dedicated to nurturing potential and inspiring excellence. The achievements of these students reflect what is possible when opportunity meets ambition, and we are honoured to support their journey.” Further details on the programme, eligibility criteria and application process are available on https://web.khda.gov.ae/en/Participate/Programs/Dubai-Distinguished-Students-Programme and the KHDA app.