Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Siemens Energy #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With CEO Of Siemens Energy
(2 April 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Dr. Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy, one of the world's leading energy technology companies.

The meeting discussed global developments in the energy sector and the accelerating shift towards clean and renewable energy systems. Discussions explored collaboration on innovative solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and advance sustainability.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a key supporter of the global transition to clean energy through strategic investments and expanded international partnerships with leading companies in this vital sector.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed noted that collaborations with global leaders in the sector, such as Siemens Energy, are vital to driving innovation and developing future-ready solutions. He also highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange and cooperation in supporting the UAE’s sustainable development goals, strengthening energy security, and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The meeting also underscored the importance of developing integrated, innovation-led energy systems powered by advanced technologies, strengthening countries’ readiness to keep pace with rapid global shifts and address climate-related challenges.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

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