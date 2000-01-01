In a move that embodies a historic transformation in Dubai’s digital transformation journey, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, announced that the Emirate has entered a new era towards a city that is self-managed by data and artificial intelligence, where systems are integrated, data is unified, and technologies work harmoniously and intelligently to create a smoother, more proactive, and safer life experience. This came during His Highness’s visit to the Dubai Digital Authority, during which he stressed that what Dubai Digital is leading in partnership with government entities is not just a technological transformation, but a strategic investment in the future, and a consolidation of Dubai’s position as a global model in quality of life, and a city where people feel safe and secure as a continuous state and not an exception. During the visit, His Highness launched a number of pioneering digital strategic projects that represent a qualitative leap in the complete transformation towards a city where technologies interact to facilitate people's lives and enhance their happiness, as a global model in quality of life and a constant sense of security and safety. His Highness was also briefed on the progress in the overall strategic path of digital transformation, for which Digital Dubai is responsible as the enabler in this field, based on its two affiliated institutions, namely the Dubai Digital Government Establishment and the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. His Highness directed Dubai government entities to integrate all individual and business services into a unified digital platform within one year, enabling their delivery through specialized platforms that save time and effort. He also instructed the Dubai Digital Authority to coordinate with all departments and institutions in the emirate to oversee implementation and ensure the necessary integration. His Highness said: “The development journey in Dubai does not stop… no matter the challenges… no matter how circumstances change. Continuous development is our approach, excellence is our standard, and the future is our destination. What we ask for today… is what we have always been accustomed to: to be the fastest… the best… and the closest to the people.” A qualitative leap in Dubai's journey His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Digital, affirmed that what His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, inaugurated during his visit embodies a significant qualitative leap in Dubai's journey towards establishing a pioneering model for the digital city, where technologies no longer operate as separate solutions, but have become part of an integrated smart system that sees, thinks, and acts consciously to serve humanity and enhance its quality of life.. Al-Mansouri said: " thatThe visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects the continued interest of our wise leadership in enabling the digital transformation system and enhancing Dubai's readiness for the future.. This forms a fundamental pillar in establishing Dubai as a global model for government innovation. At Digital Dubai, as we lead this transformation in partnership with all stakeholders, we will continue working to build a unified digital infrastructure where systems are integrated, data is interconnected, and artificial intelligence is employed as an active element within a comprehensive framework that supports proactive government action, enhances security and safety, and ensures the highest levels of happiness for Dubai's residents. This system aims not only to increase operational efficiency but also to establish a human-centered urban model that makes technology a tool for protecting and serving people, and a fundamental pillar in building a more future-ready and sustainable city." Data enhances security in Dubai His Highness also reviewed key projects that serve as the official repository of the Emirate's data, developed by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai. This represents a significant step towards transforming data and statistics into a readily accessible knowledge and economic resource. These projects combine open data with intelligent analytics powered by generative artificial intelligence, making accessing information a seamless and immediate experience. They serve as the central and primary resource for those seeking city data, and their data content is steadily expanding as other entities from the public and private sectors join the effort.