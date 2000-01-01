The Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) has announced the launch of its Strategic Plan for 2026–2028, marking a continued commitment to advancing Dubai’s education ecosystem and strengthening investment in national talent, in alignment with the emirate’s vision to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy and a more prosperous and cohesive society. The new plan aligns with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 and is closely linked to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda (S33), reflecting integrated institutional efforts to support comprehensive development and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for knowledge and education. The strategic plan reflects a transition to an advanced execution phase focused on translating strategic priorities into measurable impact by 2028, through three main pillars: • Enabling impactful and sustainable educational initiatives that enhance quality of life and foster a more empowered and cohesive society. • Enhancing the efficiency of educational asset management and land allocation systems to support future sector growth. • Achieving financial sustainability and growing investment revenues to support educational initiatives and projects in Dubai. During the new strategic cycle, KFE will continue implementing high-quality educational initiatives aimed at expanding access and improving learning outcomes. The Dubai Schools project is witnessing accelerated growth supported by ongoing expansion plans, with more than 1,000 new seats expected to be added annually, bringing total capacity to over 7,000 students during the current cycle. This growth is further supported by the expansion of the Nad Al Sheba campus, which is scheduled to open at the start of the next academic year, reflecting increasing demand for a model that weaves together educational quality, national identity, and global best practices. KFE will also continue expanding the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme, which currently includes more than 20 schools, with a strategic direction to broaden its reach to Emirati students across the UAE, reinforcing investment in national talent and future leadership development. In parallel, the Young Investor Programme is scaling beyond its pilot phase into a broader model across more schools and educational stages, targeting over 20,000 students by 2028, reflecting its growing impact and sustainability. The plan also includes initiatives to encourage Emirati educators to join the private school sector through attractive career pathways, alongside an annual applied research grant programme that brings together educators, researchers, academic institutions, and private sector partners to develop innovative solutions that strengthen Dubai’s education ecosystem. As part of efforts to increase sector capacity, the KFE aims to accelerate the allocation of educational assets in priority areas through the 2026–2028 plan period, enabling the creation of more than 35,000 new seats for students through the allocation of over 30 educational assets by 2028. This will support the launch and expansion of high-quality educational projects that enhance sector competitiveness and diversify educational offerings across the emirate. This direction reflects a strategic vision that positions educational assets as a key driver of qualitative growth by attracting projects that deliver added value in educational models, academic pathways, operational efficiency, and sustainability. KFE will continue strengthening integration with regulators and investors to ensure alignment between asset allocation and sector needs, with a focus on enabling investors in low-fee schools to access suitable assets, helping reduce costs for parents while maintaining quality and sustainability. As part of enhancing financial sustainability and diversifying income sources, KFE continues to develop a balanced investment approach to support priority educational initiatives and projects, backed by a strategic portfolio of assets and investments exceeding AED1 billion. The KFE is also exploring opportunities to expand its investment portfolio, enhancing flexibility in revenue streams, and thus strengthening its ability to support more educational initiatives aligned with its strategic objectives. KFE adopts a prudent investment strategy that balances the growth of investment returns, risk mitigation, and long-term asset value preservation, in alignment with best practices in investment management. In this context, KFE is working to establish a formal endowment fund supported by a specialised investment strategy, serving as a sustainable financial pillar to support scholarships, educational programmes, and research and innovation initiatives, while providing a transparent platform for donors and partners to contribute to long-term educational and social impact. On this occasion, Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Chairman of the Board of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “The launch of the 2026–2028 Strategic Plan reflects the establishment’s commitment to advancing Dubai’s future vision of a competitive and sustainable knowledge economy, through strengthening investment in education and developing effective strategic partnerships that support qualitative sector growth.” He noted that: “This plan also reflects our aspiration to further reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation, and to enhance knowledge investment as a key enabler of comprehensive development and long-term economic prosperity.” In this regard, Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: “The new strategic plan represents a comprehensive execution framework focused on developing high-quality educational projects and strengthening the alignment between education outcomes and the future economy, contributing to tangible and sustainable impact across the sector and society.” He added: “During the next phase, the establishment will continue accelerating the implementation of strategic initiatives, expanding institutional partnerships, and enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness as a global destination for academic institutions and learners, in support of achieving knowledge-based economic and social development goals.” Through its new strategy, the Knowledge Fund Establishment reaffirms its commitment to developing a more future-ready and sustainable education ecosystem, aligned with Dubai’s aspirations and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for quality education and knowledge opportunities.