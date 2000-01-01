Dubai Chambers Discusses With CCPIT Beijing Ways To Boost Bilateral Trade And Investments With China #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Dubai Chambers Discusses With CCPIT Beijing Ways To Boost Bilateral Trade And Investments With China
(2 April 2026)

  

Dubai Chambers recently organised a meeting with Ms. Li Xiangying, Chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-council (CCPIT Beijing). The discussions were aimed at exploring ways to enhance strategic cooperation and strengthen the flow of bilateral trade and investments between Dubai and China.

The meeting was led by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. Participants highlighted the important role of collaboration between the two organisations in strengthening connections between the business communities in Dubai and China, with a focus on future-facing sectors including the digital economy, science, healthcare, and manufacturing.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: "As Dubai's number one trading partner, China remains a highly significant market. We are committed to further strengthening engagement with CCPIT Beijing to deepen bilateral relations and unlock new opportunities for the business communities in both markets, particularly in areas such as the digital economy and advanced manufacturing. We look forward to continuing our constructive partnership and working together to advance our mutual goals."

The meeting builds on the outcomes of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Dubai Chambers and CCPIT Beijing during the Dubai Business Forum – China, which was organised by Dubai Chambers in Beijing in August 2024. The agreement is aimed at expanding trade relations and enhancing bilateral ties between the business communities in China and Dubai, in addition to supporting CCPIT Beijing's member companies in establishing and expanding their investments in Dubai.

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