In April, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will offer a diverse cultural program that blends arts, heritage, and intellectual discussions. This comes through a series of events targeting various age groups, reinforcing the Library’s role as a dynamic platform for knowledge, interaction, and creativity.

The month’s events kick off with a celebration of World Art Day, as the Library opens its spaces to Emirati and resident artists to showcase their works within a vibrant cultural setting that celebrates visual creativity and fosters artistic dialogue. The programme features live drawing sessions, youth-focused workshops, and interactive artistic experiences, offering visitors an engaging platform to explore and participate in the creative process.

To introduce new generations to local heritage, the Library will organise a children’s workshop titled “Al-Sana’a Council” in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Preservation. The workshop will allow children to explore Emirati heritage through hands-on activities.

As a continuation to its efforts in promoting financial literacy, the Library will host a second session titled “Numbers Don’t Have to be Stressful”. Participants will learn the basics of understanding numbers, data, and financial indicators, helping build confidence in handling budgets and supporting more informed and balanced decision-making.

Furthermore, the Library will also host a second educational session titled “The Emotional Code of Children”, as part of the Year of Family initiatives. This session will discuss understanding children’s behaviours and emotions, while offering practical tools to help parents and educators regulate children’s emotional needs and create a safer, more supportive environment for their psychological and educational development.

The April program supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to delivering cultural content that aligns with community interests, combining authenticity, openness, and knowledge. This bolsters its position as a leading cultural hub that nurtures creativity and enriches Dubai’s cultural landscape.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites community members, families, and visitors to participate in these free events and enjoy a variety of cultural, artistic, and knowledge-based experiences. For more details and registration information, visit the Library’s official website and digital platforms.