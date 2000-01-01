Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) facilitated a critical humanitarian airlift to Kabul, Afghanistan, delivering 96 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines and medical supplies to support communities facing ongoing humanitarian challenges. Departing from Dubai World Central Airport (Al Maktoum International Airport), the shipment comprised relief items from the World Health Organization (WHO), Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and UNICEF. The aid is expected to support more than 250,000 people over a three-month period by enabling the provision of essential healthcare services. Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “This airlift to Afghanistan reflects the humanitarian community’s ability to adapt how assistance is delivered in response to rapidly evolving realities on the ground. While some operations continue through established channels, others require the swift identification and activation of new corridors, whether by air, land or multimodal routes. Our priority is to ensure that life-saving medicines and relief supplies continue to reach vulnerable communities. Through ongoing coordination with government partners, humanitarian organisations and logistics providers, we are able to overcome operational challenges and identify practical solutions that keep aid moving. Recent land shipments to Gaza and Lebanon, alongside this airlift to Afghanistan, demonstrate how different methods are being mobilised simultaneously to sustain humanitarian emergency response.” Dubai Humanitarian continues to support its network of 80 members, including UN agencies, international organisations, non-profit entities and commercial partners. Over the past two weeks, it has facilitated the movement of more than 140 metric tonnes of relief supplies to Lebanon, Gaza and Afghanistan.