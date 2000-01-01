Dubai Courts has achieved a pioneering milestone in the judicial sector by securing the ISO 11367:2025 international conformity certification for Government Service Excellence from Universal Certification and Services (UCS), reflecting Dubai’s global leadership in advancing government excellence and reinforcing its position as a leading model in delivering innovative and integrated judicial services. The achievement marks a significant advancement in the development of Dubai’s justice system, strengthening its role as a key pillar in supporting the emirate’s competitiveness and reinforcing a world-class judicial environment that attracts investment and business, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s vision to be the world’s best city to live, work, and invest. His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said the achievement reflects Dubai’s steadfast commitment to reaching the top global position across all sectors, noting that the development of the emirate’s judicial system is driven by the adoption of innovative models built on efficiency, flexibility, and proactivity. His Excellency said: “We do not view this achievement as merely an international accreditation, but as a reflection of Dubai Courts’ ability to redefine the justice experience in line with the highest international standards, through an integrated, customer-centric judicial model that keeps pace with the evolving demands of the future economy.” A global achievement strengthening judicial leadership The milestone marks a pioneering development locally and globally,reflecting Dubai Courts’ success in developing an advanced judicial system that brings together digital innovation, operational efficiency, and a high-quality customer experience. It contributes to accelerating procedures, enhancing transparency, and strengthening trust in the judicial system. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for the rule of law and underscores its ability to develop a reliable and attractive legal model that supports economic growth and keeps pace with rapid global transformations. A comprehensive international certification covering the judicial ecosystem ISO 11367:2025 is among the latest international standards focused on excellence in government services, based on a comprehensive evaluation of service delivery systems, including operational efficiency, customer experience quality, system integration, and the effectiveness of institutional performance management. Dubai Courts’ attainment of this certification follows a rigorous assessment conducted by the international accreditation body UCS, which confirmed that its service management system complies with the requirements of ISO 11367:2025. The standard provides an integrated framework to enhance service quality, strengthen performance efficiency, and embed innovation in service design and delivery. The scope of this accreditation covers all judicial services provided by Dubai Courts, including case registration, session and settlement management, judgment issuance, enforcement, as well as supporting administrative services. This reflects the strength of a fully integrated judicial system capable of delivering end-to-end services in line with the highest international standards. An integrated, customer-centric judicial service ecosystem The achievement is the result of Dubai Courts’ adoption of an advanced, fully integrated judicial ecosystem centred on the customer. It includes a comprehensive redesign of the customer journey across all stages of litigation, from application submission and case registration, through session and settlement management, to judgment issuance and enforcement, ensuring streamlined procedures and faster service delivery. Within this framework, Dubai Courts has focused on simplifying procedures, reducing steps and requirements, and providing fully integrated digital channels that enable seamless access to services at any time. In addition, proactive services have been developed to anticipate customer needs and provide flexible solutions aligned with their expectations. Enhanced integration across systems and services has further accelerated workflows, reduced litigation timelines, and improved overall performance efficiency. It has also strengthened transparency by providing accessible information and enabling customers to continuously track their transactions and cases. Institutional maturity and alignment with global standards The recognition reflects the high level of institutional maturity achieved by Dubai Courts and its success in aligning policies and operational procedures with international standards. It reinforces performance efficiency while embedding a culture of continuous improvement, excellence, and sustainability. It also highlights the ability to establish an integrated work environment that fosters innovation and strengthens synergy across departments and systems to achieve optimal institutional outcomes. Advancing Dubai Courts’ vision: judicial leadership for a global city The achievement embodies Dubai Courts’ vision of delivering ‘Judicial Leadership and Justice for a Global City’.It reflects a commitment to providing judicial services characterised by efficiency, speed, and transparency, aligned with the evolving requirements of a global economic environment such as Dubai. It also supports the emirate’s competitiveness by delivering an advanced justice system that enhances trust in the business environment and reinforces legal stability. Enhancing Dubai’s global standing and sustaining excellence The recognition further underscores the pivotal role of Dubai Courts in supporting the Dubai Government’s direction toward establishing a world-class government model based on excellence and innovation. It also strengthens the position of the UAE as a leading model in advancing government and judicial services. Moreover, it reflects Dubai Courts’ commitment to continued investment in institutional innovation, the development of its service ecosystem, and the enhancement of performance efficiency, supporting the achievement of its strategic objectives and reinforcing its leadership among advanced judicial entities at both regional and global levels.