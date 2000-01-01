Dubai’s real estate sector delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, with total transactions reaching AED252 billion, marking a 31% year-on-year increase in value and a 6% rise in volume, reflecting sustained momentum and investor confidence.

The performance underscores the sector’s resilience and its ability to navigate regional developments, driven by the leadership’s forward-looking vision. Dubai’s balanced strategic approach continues to reinforce stability and trust across economic sectors, supported by the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

Data issued by the Dubai Land Department showed that a total of 718,160 real estate procedures were recorded during the quarter. Of these, 60,303 were real estate transactions, representing a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Investments reach AED173 billion across 57,744 transactions

Real estate investments continued to grow, with the number of investments reaching 57,744, a 7% increase. Their total value rose to AED173 billion, reflecting a 22% growth. This includes 15,540 investments by women, valued at AED32 billion, clearly indicating strong investor confidence and continued capital inflows into Dubai’s real estate market.

The investor base also expanded notably, reaching 48,448, an 8% increase. This includes 29,312 new investors, up by 14%, demonstrating the market’s ability to attract a diverse range of investors, both local and international, reaffirming Dubai’s appeal as a safe, stable, and trusted investment destination.

Luxury real estate continues to demonstrate strong appeal

Investments in luxury real estate continued to deliver robust performance, reaching

AED87.71 billion, a 26% increase. This reflects sustained demand for high-quality developments and further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global destination within this segment.

Foreign investment value also rose to AED148.35 billion, a 26% increase, alongside an 11% growth in the number of investments, which reached 48,445, highlighting sustained international trust in Dubai’s real estate market and its growing appeal as a secure and stable destination for long-term investment.

Investments from GCC nationals recorded a 14% increase in value, reaching AED12.23 billion, with a total of 3,228 investments, reflecting the depth of regional economic ties and continued investmentinterest.Meanwhile, Arab investments totalled AED12.11 billion, distributed across 6,071 investments.

Advanced infrastructure, digital ecosystem, and a flexible regulatory framework

The sector’s exceptional performance reflects a model built on sustainability and balance, supported by advanced infrastructure, a sophisticated digital ecosystem, a flexible regulatory framework, and a business environment capable of adapting to evolving conditions.

Sustained activity across all segments indicates that demand remains strong and consistent, driven by clear economic fundamentals rather than short-term fluctuations. Continued investment inflows, a growing investor base, and increasing diversification across projects further reinforce the sector’s stability over the medium and long term.

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to strengthen its role as a key driver of economic growth in the emirate, supported by strong investor confidence, policy stability, and the leadership’s clear long-term vision.

The performance also reaffirms Dubai’s steady progress in consolidating its position as a leading global destination for real estate investment, consistently transforming challenges into opportunities while advancing a balanced and sustainable economic model.