Awqaf Dubai Announces 52 Percent Growth In Educational Endowment Assets, Reaching AED718 Million In 2026 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Cyber Gear - Web, AI, Social, Digital, Webinar, PR in Dubai
Home / News /
   

Awqaf Dubai Announces 52 Percent Growth In Educational Endowment Assets, Reaching AED718 Million In 2026
(10 April 2026)

  

The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has announced that the value of educational endowment assets registered with the Foundation reached AED718 million in 2026, marking a 52% increase compared to the previous year. The assets, distributed across 52 endowments, are dedicated to supporting the education sector and empowering students from low-income families.

The portfolio comprises 24 real estate endowments valued at AED663 million, including buildings, villas, and retail units, in addition to 28 financial endowments valued at AED55 million, consisting of bonds and shares.

Proceeds from these assets are utilised to provide educational opportunities and school supplies in collaboration with 45 educational entities. In 2025, approximately 3,100 students enrolled in public schools and various universities in the UAE and abroad benefited from the initiative, with scholarships totalling AED5.9 million.

His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said that educational endowments represent a key pillar in supporting underprivileged students, enabling them to pursue their education and achieve their academic ambitions.

He added that the 52% growth in the value of endowment assets reflects Awqaf Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its support and ensure the sustainability of educational giving.

Al Mutawa noted that Awqaf Dubai continues to develop its educational endowment portfolio and expand the number of beneficiaries, supporting more students and reinforcing long-term social impact.

He also highlighted the vital role of endowment funds in empowering students to advance in their professional paths, contributing to the development of a sustainable and progressive society.

His Excellency commended the contributions of endowers and philanthropists, noting that investing in education is an investment in the UAE’s future.

DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance