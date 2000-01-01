The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has announced that the value of educational endowment assets registered with the Foundation reached AED718 million in 2026, marking a 52% increase compared to the previous year. The assets, distributed across 52 endowments, are dedicated to supporting the education sector and empowering students from low-income families.

The portfolio comprises 24 real estate endowments valued at AED663 million, including buildings, villas, and retail units, in addition to 28 financial endowments valued at AED55 million, consisting of bonds and shares.

Proceeds from these assets are utilised to provide educational opportunities and school supplies in collaboration with 45 educational entities. In 2025, approximately 3,100 students enrolled in public schools and various universities in the UAE and abroad benefited from the initiative, with scholarships totalling AED5.9 million.

His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said that educational endowments represent a key pillar in supporting underprivileged students, enabling them to pursue their education and achieve their academic ambitions.

He added that the 52% growth in the value of endowment assets reflects Awqaf Dubai’s continued efforts to expand its support and ensure the sustainability of educational giving.

Al Mutawa noted that Awqaf Dubai continues to develop its educational endowment portfolio and expand the number of beneficiaries, supporting more students and reinforcing long-term social impact.

He also highlighted the vital role of endowment funds in empowering students to advance in their professional paths, contributing to the development of a sustainable and progressive society.

His Excellency commended the contributions of endowers and philanthropists, noting that investing in education is an investment in the UAE’s future.