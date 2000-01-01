Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with key representatives from across Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem during the ‘Creative Sector Resilience’ workshop organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation. Held at Etihad Museum, the session brought together leaders from cultural and heritage entities, arts and creative organisations, event and programme stakeholders, as well as supporting service providers. Her Highness said: “Moments like these remind us of the importance of coming together with openness and a shared sense of responsibility; the strength of this sector lies in its people and their ability to continue building momentum even in times of uncertainty. Dubai’s creative sector has always demonstrated resilience, not in reaction to change but as part of a sustained, progressive approach rooted in adaptability and partnership.” “Guided by a clear leadership vision that places people, stability, and progress at its core, we remain focused on safeguarding what we have built while continuing to invest in its future. By working together, and by approaching this period with confidence and coordination, we will continue to strengthen our creative ecosystem and ensure that it remains dynamic and forward-looking,” she added. The meeting formed part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sector continuity and preparedness, reinforcing a shared commitment to safeguarding the momentum of Dubai’s creative economy in a dynamic environment. Through direct engagement with stakeholders, Her Highness led a focused dialogue centred on current challenges, collective priorities, and the opportunities to respond with clarity and coordination. Innovative frameworks Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, emphasised that adaptability defines Dubai’s approach to culture, noting that the workshop reflects the Authority’s efforts to build innovative frameworks and actionable solutions that enhance sector readiness. She said: “Addressing periods of change requires clarity of vision, early preparedness, and informed decision-making grounded in a deep understanding of the sector and its evolving needs. Through this workshop, we are working to translate dialogue into practical steps that support continuity, strengthen performance, and ensure long-term growth. “At Dubai Culture, we remain committed to fostering an enabling environment that empowers talent and provides meaningful platforms for creatives to advance their work and contribute to a dynamic, sustainable ecosystem,” she added. Her Excellency pointed out that the workshop created a shared space for collaboration, bringing together voices from across the emirate to exchange perspectives, address current challenges, and build solutions that anticipate future needs. His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said that the support of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed for Dubai’s creative sector is a driving force for creators and innovators, encouraging them to push the boundaries of creativity and play an active role in advancing Dubai’s cultural landscape. He added: “This workshop reflects the Dubai Future Foundation’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders across Dubai’s creative ecosystem to strengthen the sector’s readiness for future transformations and unlock new opportunities, particularly as technology continues to expand its role and reshape connections across multiple economic sectors.” Diverse group of voices The session convened a diverse group of voices representing the breadth of Dubai’s creative landscape alongside entities supporting the creative ecosystem from both the public and private sectors. Discussions focused on building a shared understanding of the current operating environment, identifying practical short-term plans of action, and shaping scenario pathways to support informed decision-making and sustained sector resilience. The workshop’s outcomes will contribute to a sector readiness brief and coordinated action plan, supporting both immediate continuity measures and longer-term strategic planning for Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.