The Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted Monday the first session of a series of dialogue sessions bringing together political figures, media leaders, editors in chief, writers, academics and content creators from the UAE and across the Arab world to discuss the evolving political, security and economic landscape, and its impact on Gulf development as well as regional and international stability. Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said the initiative reflects the Club’s role as a platform for meaningful dialogue to raise public awareness about a critical moment in the region’s history. She praised the resilience shown by UAE citizens and residents, saying it reflected the unity and cohesion of Emirati society and its alignment behind the leadership. She also described the UAE response to the aggression as a strong example of calm and effective crisis management, marked by wisdom, composure and balance at a time of uncertainty and confusion. She added that the sessions aim to provide clear, informed perspectives on fast-moving regional developments through serious discussion grounded in evidence and analysis, with the aim of understanding what the current phase may hold for the region and the world. She added that organising these dialogues reflects the Dubai Press Club’s commitment to keeping pace with key developments and offering informed perspectives on their potential short- and long-term impact. Key speakers will include Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at Federal National Council; Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; and Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, among others. The first session, held today at the Dubai Press Club headquarters and attended by media leaders, writers, and content creators, featured Emirati writer and political analyst Mohammed Al Hammadi, who said that the UAE consistently advances an approach centred on strengthening stability. He said that the UAE, under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, continues to advance a distinctive model that reflects the country’s firm commitment to the principles of peace, stability, and sustainable development. During the session, titled “Reputation Management and the National Narrative” and moderated by Noufar Ramoul, Al Hammadi stressed the importance of building an integrated, multilingual media narrative capable of countering misinformation and conveying the UAE’s message accurately to the world. Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the Club’s strong network across political, media and intellectual circles in the Arab world helps provide informed perspectives that support public awareness and encourage fact-based understanding, enabling communities to better navigate challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth. She added that media plays a vital role in shaping awareness and guiding public opinion towards cooperation and constructive progress. She noted that the sessions aim to highlight the importance of responsible media in supporting development, strengthening stability and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for dialogue and ideas.