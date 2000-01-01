Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, a new branch of the ‘Thukher Club’ has been inaugurated in Al Khawaneej under the supervision of the Community Development Authority (CDA). The step reflects Dubai’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of senior citizens, reinforcing their role as active partners in society, and drawing on their rich experience to support the emirate’s development journey. The Community Development Authority leads the development and operation of the ‘Thukher Club’, which aims to provide an integrated environment that enhances seniors’ engagement with the community, facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise across generations, and supports their continued contribution through a range of innovative cultural, sports, health, and social programmes. Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the expansion of ‘Thukher Club’ reflects the leadership’s directives to empower senior citizens and reinforce their vital role as partners in development. She noted that such initiatives embody Dubai’s strategic vision, which places people at the centre of its priorities and recognises senior citizens as a cornerstone and a source of inspiration in building a cohesive and sustainable society. Her Excellency said: “‘Thukher Club’ represents an integrated platform that enhances the quality of life of senior citizens through innovative services that support their active engagement in society, enabling them to share their experiences and knowledge, and reinforcing their role as key partners and a source of added value in the journey of development and progress.” She added: “Investing in senior citizens yields positive outcomes across multiple dimensions. It enables us to benefit from their rich experiences to strengthen social cohesion, reinforce values, and support sustainable development, while enriching community life and enhancing intergenerational connection.” The opening of the new branch comes as part of a series of initiatives supporting the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of the Nation’, which aims to build a cohesive society, stable families, and empowered generations capable of shaping the future. ‘Thukher Club’ is an initiative of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai and forms part of an integrated government ecosystem overseen by the Community Development Authority to develop specialised services for senior citizens and strengthen their role as key partners in society and a source of knowledge and experience. The new branch has been launched in collaboration with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Dubai Sports Council, reflecting a coordinated government effort to enhance quality of life and foster meaningful community engagement. The new branch features integrated facilities, including activity and workshop halls, dedicated social spaces, and specialised programmes designed to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage lifelong learning, and provide opportunities for senior citizens to share their expertise and contribute to community initiatives, supporting Dubai’s vision to be the best city to live in for all. The family of the late Obaid Mohammed Abdullah Al Heloois recognised as a key supporter of the ‘ThukherClub’ in Al Khawaneej, having made impactful contributions to enhancing its services and activities dedicated to senior citizens. This support reflects a long-standing commitment to community giving and a commitment to supportinginitiatives that strengthen social cohesion and improve quality of life, embodying the enduring values of solidarity and unity within the community. The opening of the ‘Thukher Club’ branch in Al Khawaneej marks a further step in Dubai’s efforts to establish a global model for the care and empowerment of senior citizens, highlighting their role as active contributors to society and reflecting the emirate’s vision for a more inclusive and sustainable future.