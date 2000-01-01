His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today met with Cho Sunghae, CEO of Galaxy ME and Co-Founder of Galaxy Corporation.

The meeting explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in digital media and advanced technologies, with a focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, and interactive content,and prospects for strategic partnerships that support Dubai’s vision of an innovation-driven creative economy.

His Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to partnering with leading global technology and media companies to further strengthen its international competitiveness. He noted that Dubai is accelerating its evolution as a global centre for content creation by harnessing emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. He added that high-impact partnerships with global industry leaders are key to unlocking new avenues for innovation and driving the continued development of the emirate’s media and entertainment sector.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the business model of Galaxy Corporation, one of South Korea’s fastest-growing entertainment and technology companies. Discussions also covered potential collaboration in AI-powered content development, digital talent development, and knowledge exchange, supporting Dubai’s innovation ecosystem and reinforcing its appeal as a destination for global enterprises.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority; His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council; and His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority.