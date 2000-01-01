Leaders of Dubai-based unicorn companies have reaffirmed the emirate’s status as a global hub for digital innovation and technology-led growth. The senior executives highlighted Dubai’s forward-looking regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and ability to attract international talent as key factors strengthening its appeal as a destination for high-growth digital businesses. They noted that Dubai has evolved into a strategic launchpad for ambitious companies, offering an agile business environment that supports the development of innovative solutions and enables confident expansion into regional and international markets. The emirate has moved beyond being simply a place to establish a business and has emerged as a global model for enabling the digital economy. The business leaders also praised the strong alignment between government entities and the private sector within Dubai’s digital ecosystem, supported by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. Clear regulatory frameworks, direct access to decision-makers, and a highly connected business environment, they noted, are helping companies transform ambition into sustained growth while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a centre for future-facing sectors. Innovative solutions Mohamad Ballout, CEO and Co-founder of Kitopi, said: “Dubai’s digital ecosystem has been a major enabler of our growth. The city offers a strong combination of forward-looking regulation, world-class infrastructure, access to exceptional talent, and a business environment that makes it easier to build, test, and scale quickly. Its connectivity to regional and global markets has also been critical as we’ve expanded our ambitions beyond the UAE.” Ballout added: “Dubai is not only resilient; it is one of the most future-focused places in the world to build a digital business. It combines speed, ambition, and openness to innovation in a way that is hard to match, making it a powerful launchpad for companies looking to create and scale globally.” Strategic approach Fernando Fanton, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Property Finder, stated: “Dubai is no longer just a place to set up a business; it is the place to build the future of your industry. It offers a unique combination of speed as a strategy and resilience by design. Anchored by initiatives like the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and a digital-first approach, Dubai provides an ecosystem where clear frameworks, trusted stakeholder networks, and coordinated platforms enable innovation at scale.” He continued: “Milestones such as the 100% paperless government, the growth of AI and Web3 in real estate, and forward-looking programmes under the Dubai Digital Strategy demonstrate how the city not only simplifies business but empowers companies, investors, and regulators alike to make intelligence-led decisions, maximise impact, and expand globally. For tech leaders and innovators seeking to scale, Dubai offers the structure, momentum, and insights to turn ambition into tangible growth.” Fanton noted that Dubai’s digital ecosystem has been a true enabler of scale for Property Finder, supporting both its business model and innovation journey. He said: “Pro-innovation regulatory frameworks, such as the Dubai Land Department’s rental market data and the REES real estate tokenisation initiatives, provide the clarity needed to develop digital property solutions confidently. The emirate’s coordinated and sophisticated digital infrastructure and transparent framework allow us to test, iterate, and scale tools efficiently, while strong relationships with investors including Mubadala, Blackstone, and Permira, and regulators such as the Dubai Land Department enable us to navigate complexity and turn insights into actionable solutions.” He added: “Leveraging these capabilities, we have advanced our AI-native strategy with tools like SuperAgent, MENA’s first AI-driven agent ranking platform, and Credit Optimizer, which helps users assess affordability and optimise financing options.” Global meeting point Roman Axelrod, Founder and Managing Partner at XPANCEO, said: “Dubai offers a rare combination of well-known factors: tax incentives, strong government backing, and world-class infrastructure. What truly sets the emirate apart is its strategic prioritisation of deep tech, science, and AI as the core pillars of its economy. Our business is inherently complex and demands a sophisticated support system. It requires seamless logistics, a steady pipeline of world-class talent, and deep integration with academic institutions.” He added: “Dubai has become a unique global crossroads where business, science, and government operate in true synergy, providing the fertile ground necessary to scale intricate, high-stakes innovations. We experience this firsthand. Collaboration with Dubai Chambers, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and the University of Dubai, as well as participation in major international tech conferences and access to global talent, allows us to scale at a pace that would take years elsewhere.” Axelrod also highlighted the UAE’s broader efforts to build a world-class digital ecosystem, including the construction of the largest AI data centres, the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and the development of the world’s first AI-native government. He noted: “Dubai is evolving into a new global magnet for innovation, echoing the early spirit of Silicon Valley; yet it does so while staying true to the principles on which it was built: transforming impossible challenges into strategic opportunities through global partnership.” Ready for the ‘long game’ Axelrod explained that Dubai has moved beyond its traditional reputation as a global hub for finance, trade, and logistics to emerge as a forward-looking innovation ecosystem attracting global tech leaders, world-class universities, and companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. He added that this is driven by the emirate’s commitment to building for the future, and that this long-term orientation underpins Dubai's resilience, reinforcing its ability to adapt to change. He added: “While regional events may unsettle more volatile markets, Dubai remains steady. Its ambition, scale, and strategic investments in the ‘long game,’ including pioneering global AI research, building deep tech infrastructure, and institutionalising innovation, ensure that its growth remains sustainable.” He concluded: “The ecosystem here is designed to support ambitions that unfold over decades, not just fiscal quarters. The real question for founders today is no longer whether Dubai can sustain ambitious scientific research and development; it’s whether your own ambition is bold enough to keep pace with Dubai’s vision.”