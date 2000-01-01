Dubai’s rental market indicators in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 demonstrate sustained stability, supported by strong regulatory and economic fundamentals. The market continues to show steady activity within a dynamic environment that adapts efficiently and reinforces confidence.

This performance reflects the UAE leadership’s proactive vision and renewed directives to enhance the readiness and resilience of economic sectors, reinforcing sustainable growth, strengthening investor confidence, and underscoring Dubai’s ability to maintain balanced economic growth.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department, the total value of rental contracts during Q1 2026 reached AED32.2 billion, reflecting a sustained pace of activity, supported by clear legislation and an integrated regulatory environment that governs relationships across the market.

New rental contracts reached 118,385, alongside 135,607 renewal contracts, indicating sustained market activity and stable landlord–tenant relationships within a transparent and reliable framework. In another positive indicator, the number of cancelled contracts declined by 25%, reflecting greater rental-cycle stability, stronger market cohesion, and reduced volatility.

The number of real estate offices operating in the market reached 10,200, enhancing market efficiency, expanding the base of active stakeholders, and supporting the quality of services provided to investors and customers.

Diverse service ecosystem

Furthermore, 3,599 real estate licences were registered in the market, spanning a wide range of sector-related activities and services. Real estate sales and purchase brokerage licences led with 1,564, followed by Real estate leasing brokerage with 928, transaction follow-up services with 376, and real estate development with 128 licences.

Other licences cover a range of activities, including administrative supervision services for owners' associations, real estate consultancy, private property leasing and management services, mortgage brokerage, business centres, real estate valuation services, surveying, and organising public real estate auctions. This diversity and breadth of licences reflect the dynamism and integration of Dubai’s real estate market, alongside the advancement of its service ecosystem and its ability to efficiently and flexibly meet the needs of various stakeholders.

Market integration

These indicators highlight that Dubai’s rental market is anchored within an integrated ecosystem that unifies development, investment, and regulation whilepromoting stability and enabling agile adaptation to evolving dynamics. Market performance reflects a balanced supply–demand equation, supported by sustained project activity, diversified offerings, and clear policies, ensuring long-term sustainability and consistent performance.

In light of this performance, Dubai’s real estate sector continues to reinforce its position as a key pillar of the emirate’s economic growth, supported by a forward-looking leadership vision, a flexible regulatory environment, and renewed investor confidence, ensuring market continuity and strengthening its readiness for future phases with confidence and stability.