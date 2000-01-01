The joint venture is in line with DIEZâ€™s strategy to advance the digital economy and attract high-quality investments in future-focused sectors

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has announced a joint venture with VOLT UAE, the regional platform established by Dutch data centre and AI factory developer VOLT. The partnership will see the development of an advanced, AI-ready data centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), DIEZ’s specialised economic zone for knowledge and innovation, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy. The announcement was made in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ; Han de Groot, CEO of VOLT; Koenraad Crooijmans, Head of Capital Markets at VOLT; and Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric. The facility will feature high-performance infrastructure engineered for exceptional resilience, uninterrupted operations, and long-term security under all conditions. Designed with reinforced architecture, redundant systems, and hardened infrastructure, it ensures continuous availability even in the most demanding environments. It will support advanced computing and artificial intelligence applications, strengthening the emirate’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem while setting a new benchmark for robustness and reliability in critical digital infrastructure. As part of the project, DIEZ and VOLT UAE will collaborate with Schneider Electric, headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, to deliver advanced electrical systems, power distribution, and smart data centre infrastructure to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. The announcement was made during an official signing ceremony at DIEZ headquarters, attended by senior representatives from all parties. The strategic DIEZ-VOLT UAE partnership aligns with DIEZ’s continued efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure readiness and attract strategic investments in future-focused sectors across its economic zones. It also reflects Dubai’s broader vision to consolidate its position as a global hub for the digital economy. The project will be developed within the integrated ecosystem of Dubai Silicon Oasis, supporting the growth of the data centre sector and addressing increasing demand for advanced computing solutions. Spanning up to 60,000 square metres, the development will be implemented in two phases: an initial 29 MW readily available capacity, followed by an additional 100 MW of committed power. Resilient economic model His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “This strategic partnership comes at a pivotal time amid rapid global shifts, reaffirming the resilience of Dubai’s economic model and its strong investment appeal in future-focused sectors. It also reflects the value of leveraging specialised expertise in the development and operation of data centres. This step underscores the confidence of global investors in Dubai’s advanced business environment, supported by world-class digital infrastructure and agile economic policies.” He added: “This initiative aligns with the vision of the UAE’s leadership to further strengthen the country’s position on the global economic map. As underscored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, investing in the UAE is an investment in growth, prosperity, and a better future. At DIEZ, we continue to develop an integrated economic ecosystem that fosters innovation and enhances Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading digital economy hub, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).” He continued: “The data centre project aligns with DSO’s expansion plans, particularly the AED11 billion ‘District IO’ project, recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which will grant the project the right infrastructure that supports the development of future technologies, strengthens research and development, and innovation in Dubai.” Han de Groot, CEO of VOLT, said: “This partnership with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority marks a significant strategic milestone in advancing our international expansion. The Emirate of Dubai offers world-class infrastructure, positioning it as a natural hub for the next wave of digital and AI-infrastructure driven growth.” He noted: “We are seeing an unprecedented acceleration in artificial intelligence, with the compute aspect becoming a critical production factor for economies. VOLT addresses this with a full-stack AI compute platform designed to support sovereign AI capabilities, enabling nations and organisations to develop, train, and deploy AI securely, and at scale.” New benchmark De Groot added: “This project is therefore more than a data centre: it is designed as a potential AI factory, a facility where energy is transformed into intelligence, supporting advanced AI applications and digital workloads for the region. At the same time, the infrastructure will be engineered for exceptional resilience, ultra-secure operations, and continuous availability, setting a new benchmark for mission-critical digital infrastructure.” He added: “We are confident this project will add substantial long-term value to Dubai’s digital ecosystem, supported by an integrated and forward-looking business environment that fosters innovation and aligns with the rapidly evolving global AI-driven economy.” Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric, said: “What we are witnessing at Dubai Silicon Oasis is nothing short of a defining moment for the UAE's digital future. DIEZ embodies a bold national vision, a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to leading the world's AI economy. And at the heart of that vision stands this landmark AI-ready data centre, the foundation upon which tomorrow's smart city will be built. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to be part of this transformational journey with DIEZ and VOLT as their preferred energy technology partner.” She added: “We deliver the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end infrastructure solution for AI-ready data centres, from Grid to Chip and from Chip to Chiller, combining power systems, liquid cooling, monitoring and management software, and services to help customers deploy high-density AI infrastructure faster, more efficiently, sustainably, and with lower risk.” Future-ready infrastructure The project underscores Dubai’s commitment to enabling advanced digital infrastructure capable of supporting artificial intelligence applications. It will benefit from Schneider Electric’s specialised expertise in electrical systems and smart infrastructure. Under the agreement, DIEZ will provide land and core infrastructure, while VOLT UAE will develop, finance, and lead construction of the data centre facilities, as well as oversee design, execution, leasing, and operations in line with agreed requirements.