Valued at AED1.6 billion, housing allocations under the two projects coincide with the Year of Family initiative

Coinciding with the Year of the Family 2026 initiative, and pursuant to the directives ofHer Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced it has commenced the allocation of homes within the Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer projects. Valued at AED1.6 billion, this marks the largest batch of ready homes allocated to citizens. MBRHE is also implementing Her Highness Sheikha Hind’s AED83 million grant to furnish beneficiaries’ homes, adopting an updated approach designed to ensure the efficiency and transparency of the allocation process. Transparent allocation process Mohammad Hassan AlShehhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stated: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment leverages the latest smart technologies in the home allocation process to ensure the highest standards of governance and efficiency, while providing beneficiaries utmost ease and convenience.” He said that the allocation process is conducted through a digital reservation system via the DubaiNow app. Beneficiaries are contacted by the MBRHE call centre team and invited to visit on-site allocation centres at the Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer projects, which operate Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday. HE AlShehhinoted that a total of 830 homes, valued at AED1.6 billion, are being allocated under the two projects, marking the largest batch of ready homes allocated to citizens since the inception of MBRHE. He added that the housing units were developed to modern standards that prioritise privacy and allow for future expansion. This is supported by advanced infrastructure, modern road networks, and integrated community facilities designed to meet the needs of citizens. Welfare commitment The housing allocations reflects the unwavering commitment of Dubai’s leadership in supporting citizens and enhancing social stability, HE AlShehhi said, adding that the Dubai Government places the highest priority on providing high-quality housing to further boost quality of life and ensure the wellbeing of citizens and their families. The government remains dedicated to empowering citizens and offering them a dignified and stable life through innovative and sustainable housing solutions in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision for a more prosperous future. Al Aweer project The Al Aweer project features 398 modern housing units allocated as grants, with a total budget of over AED734 million. Each unit has a built-up area of 4,000 square feet within a total area of 4,500 square feet. Supported by advanced infrastructure and modern road networks, the project features all essential community amenities and services, including public parks and majlis halls. Each unit comprises four bedrooms, a majlis, a living room, a modern kitchen, and utility rooms, all meticulously designed to ensure exceptional comfort for families. Wadi Al Amardi project The Wadi Al Amardi project comprises 432 housing units allocated as grants, with an approved budget of over AED767 million. Each unit has a built-up area of 4,000 square feet within a total area of 4,500 square feet. Each residence features four bedrooms, a majlis, a living room, a kitchen, and utility rooms. Dedicated outdoor spaces are provided within each plot to accommodate future extensions or the addition of service annexes as required. The integrated design framework adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and quality of life. For enquiries or additional information, please call 80030, or visit www.mbrhe.gov.ae.