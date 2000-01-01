His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed several specialised initiatives and projects being implemented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), including the rapid intervention vehicle, the smart bus station, and soft mobility parking facilities. His Highness was briefed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, on the details of the three initiatives and their objectives in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the mobility system. His Highness affirmed that ambitious development initiatives and pioneering projects undertaken by Dubai to enhance public wellbeing, with mass transit systems being notable, are testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to advance Dubai's position among the world’s leading cities in adopting innovative solutions and future technologies. His Highness said: “The variety of futuristic mass transit projects we witness today is not the outcome of infrastructure development priorities alone, but a comprehensive redefinition of the concept of urban mobility in keeping with the highest international standards, reflecting Dubai's ambition to be the city that is quickest to anticipate the future and most capable of turning it into tangible reality. “We operate with a clear vision based on innovation as a core principle and advanced technologies as a key tool for transforming lives and achieving leadership. We are committed to supporting and accelerating the adoption of smart and sustainable solutions, enhancing systemic efficiency, amplifying its developmental impact, and ensuring the highest quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors,” he added. His Highness affirmed: “We are also keen to ensure that Dubai remains a leading global model in designing future cities and a pioneering platform for testing and implementing the latest technologies advancing mobility solutions.” “The initiatives implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai reflect a firm commitment to enhancing the emirate’s future readiness and solidifying its position as a global capital of innovation and a premier destination for developing and implementing advanced solutions that serve humanity and support sustainable development,” he added. Maximising developmental impact The visit to the RTA, during which His Highness Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, reflects the leadership’s keenness to follow up on the progress of government work through direct field inspectionswhile assessing the readiness of strategic projects and the progress in their implementation against operational targets and timelines. This supports faster project delivery, maximises the developmental impact of initiatives, and contributes to achieving the highest standards of quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors. His Highness reviewed the rapid intervention vehicle developed by RTA to enhance readiness for emergencies and heavy rainfall, while ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow. The vehicle features advanced equipment, including four pumps with a combined capacity of approximately 60,000 litres per minute, equivalent to the operating efficiency of 10 conventional pumps or 25 water suction tankers. It can pump water at a rate of around 1,000 litres per second and operate in depths of up to 1.8 metres. The vehicle outperforms conventional equipment in deployment speed and operational readiness, enabling immediate intervention, unlike mobile pumps that require prior preparation and water suction tankers that struggle to access areas with deep water accumulation. The vehicle is equipped with an integrated system comprising a main pump operated from within the vehicle through a hydraulic system, three pump engines, and four primary pumps, in addition to rainwater suction hoses, a hose reel trailer, a rescue boat for evacuation operations, and a thermal drone for field monitoring and on-site assessment. It is also fitted with a backup generator to ensure uninterrupted operation, along with a lighting tower to support field operations under various conditions. The vehicle delivers strategic value by reducing response times for water-related emergencies by more than 75%, enhancing safety and safeguarding lives and property, while ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow and minimising disruption. It also reinforces Dubai’s leadership in developing smart solutions for emergency management and climate resilience. Smart bus station His Highness Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the smart bus station, which forms part of RTA’s broader drive towards digital transformation and sustainability. RTA has completed 90% of the project, with full completion expected by the end of the current month. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Barsha 2, near Mall of the Emirates, the bus station features the full conversion of customer services into contactless, paperless digital services, integrated with the nol card and S’hail app to deliver a seamless mobility experience for passengers. It is also equipped with solar panels to reduce energy consumption, cameras powered by artificial intelligence for crowd management and violation detection, and smart sensors to monitor air quality. The bus station also meets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum standards (LEED Platinum), ensuring a comfortable, safe, and sustainable experience for customers. Soft mobility parking facilities As part of efforts to support sustainable mobility, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the soft mobility parking facilities project, which aims to streamline the use of bicycles and electric scooters. The facilities feature modern designs that provide shade and protection from sunlight, scooter-charging capability, and smart systems for monitoring usage, while also creating advertising investment opportunities. Based on best practices adopted in leading global cities, soft mobility parking facilities have been introduced at public transport stations and major destinations to ensure seamless integration with the public transport network and to enhance first and last-mile journeys. Phased expansion plan The project comes against a backdrop of notable growth in bicycle usage, which rose by 23%, bringing the total number of trips to 57.6 million in 2025. A phased expansion plan has been developed, beginning with pilot operations at five locations in July 2026 and progressing to permanent operation in 2028. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said all the initiatives reflect RTA’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest global developments and harnessing advanced technologies to deliver an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances quality of life, promotes the well-being of residents and visitors, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global model in smart mobility. He added that RTA continues to develop specialised solutions that strengthen the emirate’s readiness to address future challenges and further consolidate its leadership in sustainability and advanced technologies.