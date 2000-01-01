In a strategic step reflecting Dubai’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination has approved the adoption of the ‘Dubai Sign Language Pledge for Deafness and Hearing Impairment’ under the supervision of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA). The launch of the pledge coincides with Arab Deaf Week and involves the participation of several government entities, marking a pioneering initiative that reinforces the right to inclusive communication as a fundamental right. The pledge underscores Dubai’s continued commitment to empowering People of Determination through the development of an integrated services ecosystem that ensures equitable access to information and services, enhancing their effective participation in society. It aligns with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’ and Dubai’s Strategy for People of Determination, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global model for inclusive cities. The pledge is considered the first of its kind in the UAE. The pledge represents a guiding framework for regulatory structures and institutional practices. It is built on the recognition of Emirati Sign Language as an independent language with cultural and linguistic value, ensuring inclusive communication without discrimination, safeguarding human dignity, reinforcing institutional accountability and continuous improvement, and enabling the effective implementation of relevant legislation. Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), affirmed that the pledge represents a strategic milestone in Dubai’s journey toward establishing a leading global model in accessibility and inclusion, reflecting the leadership’s vision of building a more inclusive and sustainable society. Her Excellency said: “The ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ pledge represents an integrated framework that translates our institutional commitment to ensuring the right to communication for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. It enhances the readiness of entities to deliver inclusive services based on innovation and efficiency, and reflects the integration of roles across entities in transforming strategic directions into effective practices that achieve tangible impact on quality of life.” Her Excellency added: “Empowering communication through Emirati Sign Language is a key pillar in strengthening independence and social participation. Through this pledge, we continue to develop a flexible service environment that responds to the needs of all segments of society, in line with Dubai’s future aspirations and reinforces its position as a city friendly to People of Determination.” Service and community commitments The pledge includes a comprehensive set of executive commitments across key sectors. Government entities are committed to ensuring the availability of sign language and accessible communication methods across all services, providing interpretation in priority interactions, developing inclusive digital channels, training frontline employees, involving People of Determination in service design and development, and adopting clear mechanisms to request interpreters and ensure their competence. In the healthcare and emergency sector, the pledge provides sign language interpretation across all stages of diagnosis, treatment, and emergency cases, ensuring full understanding prior to medical consent. It also includes training healthcare professionals, providing accessible visual awareness materials, ensuring privacy protection, and periodically reviewing the quality of communication. In the education and social sector, the pledge ensures the availability of sign language across all stages of education, from enrolment to assessment, and supports creating an inclusive learning environment by providing appropriate accommodations and training educational staff. It also includes the development of specialised academic programmes in interpretation, promoting bilingual education models, enabling deaf students to contribute to the development of educational frameworks, providing rehabilitation and protection services in sign language, qualifying specialists, promoting a culture of communication and empowerment, and establishing a central registry for certified sign language interpreters, in addition to strengthening community-based initiatives. In the security, employment, and transport sectors, the pledge focuses on ensuring equitable access to information and services by providing interpretation in reports, investigations, and emergency communications, training security personnel, creating supportive work environments for employment, training, and career development without discrimination, and integrating sign language interpreter roles within institutional structures. It also includes providing visual screens and guidance in transport facilities and enabling communication in stations and public transport to ensure safety and continuity of access to information under all circumstances. Impactful and sustainable partnerships Several government entities participated in the pledge, including the Community Development Authority (CDA), the Dubai Health Authority (Dubai Health), the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Sports Council, and Dubai Club for People of Determination. This reflects institutional integration and a unified strategic approach that strengthens government efforts and supports sustainable impact based on efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. The ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ pledge reinforces the pivotal role of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in leading the ecosystem for empowering People of Determination by developing innovative policies and services that enhance quality of life, ensure their effective inclusion across all sectors, strengthen their independence, and contribute to building a more inclusive and cohesive society, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global city in equal opportunities and empowerment of all community members.