His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, crowned winners of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup championship, which was held over two days at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai with broad participation from clubs and academies from across the UAE. The tournament provided a clear measure of the level of preparedness of participating teams and the impact of their training programmes, with competitive bouts, disciplined performances, and a strong focus on earning points and improving their standings during the domestic season. The final day featured decisive contests across all divisions. Palms Sports - Team 777 claimed the Under-14 title, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club secured first place in the Under-16 category. Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the Under-18 division, and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club won the adults title, following a series of intense contests that highlighted the fine technical margins between competing teams. The awards ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; His Excellency Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and His Excellency Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Members of the Federation; His Excellency Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Chairman of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club; Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Baniyas Sports Club; as well as officials from the Federation, Dubai Sports Council, and various participating clubs. HE Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri congratulated the winning clubs and academies, praising the high level of competitiveness demonstrated by athletes throughout the championship. He also commended Shabab Al Ahli Club for hosting the event and showcasing an organisational standard matching the stature of the competition. His Excellency emphasised that clubs and academies are key partners in the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, noting that major domestic championships offer valuable competitive exposure for athletes and allow technical teams to assess performance in real match environments. He added: “The Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup holds a special place in our annual calendar, combining competitive value with a strong developmental role. This edition showcased the scale of work being carried out by clubs and academies and highlighted several promising young talents with the potential to progress and compete at higher levels.” Collective success His Excellency Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan added: “We extend our sincere thanks to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for their continued support. At Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, we place great importance on instilling respect for opponents, referees, and the rules as a core principle. We congratulate everyone involved in this achievement, which reflects the collective efforts of the board, management, coaches, and athletes.” Obaid Al Kaabi, Board Member of Baniyas Sports Company, said: “Retaining the title was our main objective, and the team delivered under pressure. The consistency we’ve shown reflects the depth of our squad and the quality of preparation throughout the season. We have a group capable of competing at the highest level, and this result reinforces that.” Abdullah Al-Qama, the Director of Jiu-Jitsu at Al-Jazira Club, said: “We are proud of this achievement and of seeing our athletes on the podium. We thank the Federation for its continued support, as well as Al Jazira Club management. Winning a title of this significance is a source of pride for everyone involved.” Cassiano Cunha, Technical Director of Palms Sports - Team 777, commented: “We are pleased with this result and to see our training programmes and plans translate into strong performances. We will continue working to achieve further success. This championship is important as it reveals the true strength of each team and reflects the work carried out throughout the season.”