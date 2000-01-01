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Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched a new initiative aimed at transitioning Dubai’s private sector toward self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence, known as Agentic AI.
As part of the two-year transformation programme, specialised training tracks will be introduced for all business councils affiliated with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
To support this transition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammedsaid: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we have launched a new initiative to accelerate the adoption ofAgentic AI (self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence) in Dubai’s private sector.
“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading city in adopting these technologies economically and commercially, giving us a new competitive edge for the future.”
His Highness added: “The transformation programme spans two years and includes specialised training tracks for all business councils affiliated with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.”
“We have also directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies to support this transformation, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift,” he said.
His Highness further said: “Our objective is to empower our companies to adopt these technologies that will boost productivity, expand business volumes, and reshape the city, making its economy the best in the world in adopting Agentic AI technologies.”
HH Sheikh Hamdan emphasised: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is leading a comprehensive movement to transform Dubai into the world’s most future-ready city, technologically, economicallyand in infrastructure, while advancing quality of life to unprecedented standards.”
The new initiative aims to establish Dubai as a global leader in adopting AI technologies, and Agentic AI in particular, by transforming the private sector into self-innovating hubs that boost productivity and reduce costs.
As part of a vision that emphasises the role of data as the ‘oil of the future’, Dubai continues to develop an advanced digital infrastructure that underscores the emirate’s status as one of the world's most future-ready cities.
With digital transformation at the heart of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and its objectives for the next decade, Dubai launched several initiatives like DubaiNow, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence. This ecosystem ensures Dubai remains a top destination for investing in emerging technologies.
Exceptional approach to private sector support
Dubai supports the private sector through an exceptional approach rooted in strategic partnership and proactive legislation. Direct channels, including business councils, ensure companies have a direct line of communication with decision-makers.
By reducing costs and opening new markets, Dubai acts as a global launchpad for ambitious companies.
Additionally, Dubai adopts an empowering approach to ensure knowledge exchange, while providing the world-class digital infrastructure and tools needed for technical growth. These efforts support the vision of making Dubai the world’s best city to live, work, and invest.
Pivotal milestone
His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives to launch the Agentic AI initiative in Dubai’s private sector mark a pivotal milestone, as it opens new horizons for sustainable economic growth and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and innovation.
Al Mansoori noted that, in order to implement these directives, Dubai Chambers will launch specialised training for business councils and establish incubators and funds to support AI startups. These initiatives aim to empower youth and entrepreneurs to turn innovative ideas into successful projects, while accelerating the private sector’s digital transformation and advancing Dubai’s goal to become the global leader in AI adoption.
Future-ready business models
His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Abdulla Al Ghurair Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank, said that the transition to Agentic AI marks a new era for Dubai’s private sector to become a key partner of its smart digital transformation.
Al Ghurair noted: “This initiative provides a significant opportunity for the private sector to invest in young talent and develop future-ready business models that significantly drive productivity, bolstering Dubai’s global leadership in the economy of the future.”
He affirmed that investing in human capital and youth guarantees achieving excellence and solidifying Dubai’s status as the global leader in commercial AI adoption.
Enhancing productivity
His Excellency Ahmad bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated that the Agentic AI initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum marks an advanced stage in Dubai’s digital transformation, underscoring its standing as a global hub of the digital economy by enabling businesses to adopt autonomous systems that significantly enhance productivity and operational efficiency.
Bin Byat added that the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will continue to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of legislative support, specialised incubators and global partnerships, with the aim of attracting global talent and tech companies, reinforcing Dubai’s leading position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technology.