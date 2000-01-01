Latifabint Mohammed Visits ’Make It In The Emirates’ Exhibition In Abu Dhabi (7 May 2026)

Her Highness SheikhaLatifabint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) visited today the 5th edition of the ‘Make it in The Emirates’ exhibition, which is taking place in ADNEC Abu Dhabi, through May 7th. The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, L'IMAD Holding, and organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.” SheikhaLatifa praised the rapid development of the “Make it in The Emirates” exhibition, saying it reflects a unified national effort to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced industry and an innovation driven economy. Her Highness said the exhibition embodies the vision of the leadership to build a sustainable, diversified economy based on empowering people, investing in technology, and advancing future industries. She added that it showcases the UAE’s transformation into a global centre for advanced manufacturing and innovative solutions that enhance competitiveness and support national economies. SheikhaLatifa also noted the strong participation of national companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and youth, stressing that the UAE is building an integrated development ecosystem that turns ideas into impactful projects. She highlighted the exhibition’s role in promoting innovation, supporting local production, and empowering youth and SMEs as a key pillar of national development. Her Highness toured the exhibition area and stopped by The House of Industry, billed as the UAE's first immersive industrial heritage exhibition; Al Ghadeer Emirati Craft; Advanced Technology Research Council; as well as platforms for young innovators, such as Theeb Cars; the Ministry of Culture; Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; and Emirates Food Industries. During the tour, she was briefed on the latest industrial and technological innovations supporting local manufacturing, boosting Emirati product competitiveness, and empowering national and youth talent across key sectors. SheikhaLatifa was accompanied by Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; and Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture. Make it in The Emirates is the largest industrial gathering in the region, convening senior government and private sector decision-makers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, innovators, and representatives of financial institutions. More than 1,245 companies are exhibiting across 12 industrial sectors in the fifth edition, which features new procurement opportunities aimed at localising around 5,000 products in the UAE, with SMEs accounting for 61% of total participants.