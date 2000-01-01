Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits ’Make It In The Emirates’ Exhibition In Abu Dhabi #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
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Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits ’Make It In The Emirates’ Exhibition In Abu Dhabi
(7 May 2026)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited today the 5th edition of the ‘Make it in The Emirates’ exhibition, which is taking place in ADNEC Abu Dhabi, through May 7th.

Make it in the Emirates is the largest industrial gathering in the region, convening senior government and private sector decision-makers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, innovators, and representatives of financial institutions.

His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the industrial sector is a key strategic pillar supporting the country’s drive to diversify its national economy. His Highness praised the sustained efforts to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and underscored the important role of effective public and private sector partnerships in strengthening the UAE’s industrial base.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the Make it in the Emirates initiative for bringing together local and international stakeholders and fostering collaboration to advance future focused solutions, particularly in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and life sciences.

He also highlighted the role of national institutions and Emirati talent in strengthening the UAE’s industrial competitiveness, noting that the UAE does not wait for the future but shapes it through the ideas and efforts of its people and ambitious institutions, and that investing in people and empowering national talent with advanced skills and technologies is the path to a more sustainable and distinguished future.

Also present during the tour were His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Omar Al Olama Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency HelalSaeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, along with a number of senior officials.

His Highness toured the exhibition area, stopping by the ADNOC, International Holding Company (IHC), L’IMAD Holding, Mubadala, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), and EDGE Group pavilions, where he was briefed on their latest initiatives, innovations, and contributions to advancing industrial growth, strengthening supply chains, and supporting economic diversification in the UAE.

At the end of the tour, His Highness praised the progress of UAE industries and their competitiveness, expressing confidence in further strengthening the global presence of Made in the Emirates and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading industrial hub.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, L'IMAD Holding, and organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.”

More than 1,245 companies are exhibiting across 12 industrial sectors in the fifth edition, which features new procurement opportunities aimed at localising around 5,000 products in the UAE, with SMEs accounting for 61% of total participants.

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