His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that 6 May, which marks the anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, is an occasion that inspires pride and patriotism across the nation. He said the unification marked a pivotal moment in the Union’s journey and remains a cornerstone of national security and stability, enabling the UAE to achieve sustained progress and strengthen its global standing across diverse sectors. His Highness emphasised that the historic decision to unify the Armed Forces reflected the profound strategic vision of the Founding Fathers, who recognised that the Union’s prosperity depended on a strong and unified defence force. He said the unification was a deliberate step towards building an integrated development model anchored in strength, sovereign capability, and sustained growth and stability. In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Ahmed added that the decision represented a defining moment in the nation’s history. The Armed Forces have played a vital role in strengthening the country’s global standing, safeguarding its achievements, and supporting its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts on the world stage,making the UAEa strong proponent of global peace, stability,and pragmatismwhile embodyingits noble valuesand its chosen path of resolve guided by wisdom. His Highness emphasised that the UAE’s security, prosperity, and comprehensive development are the result of a forward-looking leadership vision that recognised the need for a modern and capable military, serving as both a shield against threats and a protector of the nation’s sovereignty and dignity. He noted that the Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated exceptional preparedness, efficiency, and discipline in the face of evolving challenges. His Highness also expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices of Armed Forces personnel in the service of the nation. His Highness further noted that the excellence displayed by the UAE Armed Forces in every aspect of their operationsis the outcome of sustained investments in human capital, advanced training and qualification programmes, and the adoption of the latest defence technologies that enable them to carry out their duties with utmost efficiency, reinforcing their reputation as one of the world’s most committed and professional militaries. He added that celebrating the anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces is an occasion to recall the wisdom and foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoumandtheir fellow Founding Fathers. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed also emphasised that the UAE will continue to embody strength, unity, and pride, with its Armed Forces reflecting the nation’s resilience, as it advances towards a brighter future driven by the determination and resolve of its people.