His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces marked a defining milestone in the nation’s journey, reinforcing its strength, security and long-term stability. His Highness made the remarks in a message addressed to members of the UAE Armed Forces on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their unification, observed annually on 6 May. His Highness said: “On this cherished national occasion, we mark 50 years since the unification of theUAE Armed Forces, a historic decision that represented a pivotal moment in the journey of the Union. It reinforced the pillars of strength and resilience of the UAE and established the foundations of an integrated defence system that enhances the nation’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its achievements.” He added: “The unification of the UAE Armed Forces reflected the foresight of a wise leadership that recognised that the strength of the Union lies in the integration of its institutions, and that safeguarding its achievements requires continuous readiness and sustained development of defence capabilities.” His Highness said that under the leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Armed Forces continue a legacy that spans more than five decades.He noted that they carry out their duties with a high degree of efficiency and readiness, reinforcing the UAE’s stability and strengthening its security. His Highness also paid tribute to the sacrifices of members of the UAE Armed Forces, stating: “We honour the noble sacrifices made by the sons of the UAE serving in our Armed Forces. They embody the highest values of loyalty and belonging and set exemplary standards of dedication and service that will remain deeply rooted in the nation’s memory, inspiring future generations.” Amid rapidly evolving global challenges, His Highness said that the UAE has demonstrated a strong capacity to respond with efficiency and resilience. “The nation continues to move forward with confidence, strengthening its preparedness to safeguard its security and protect its achievements, while advancing its development journey,” His Highness said. His Highness further noted that the strong bond between the leadership and the people, alongside the UAE Armed Forces' capabilities, has played a key role in overcoming challenges and turning them into opportunities that support comprehensive development. He concluded: “The UAE Armed Forces will remain a symbol of pride and resilience, a strong shield for the nation and a decisive force that defends its honour and dignity. Guided by the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the vision of our leadership, they carry out their duties with determination, strengthening the UAE’s standing and contributing to a future of prosperity and wellbeing for all.” “May God protect the UAE, its leadership, its people and its brave soldiers, and continue to bless our nation with security and stability.”