Dubai Government Entities To Observe Eid Al Adha Holiday From 25 To 29 May #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Cyber Gear is proud to be a Dubai AI Seal Verified Enterprise
Home / News /
   

Dubai Government Entities To Observe Eid Al Adha Holiday From 25 To 29 May
(14 May 2026)

  

Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai Government entities, departments, and institutions for the year 1447 AH will commence on Monday, 25 May 2026, and conclude on Friday, 29 May 2026. Official working hours will resume on Monday, 1 June 2026.

Entities operating on a shift basis, or those responsible for customer services and public service facilities, may determine working hours in line with their operational requirements to ensure continuity of services throughout the holiday period.

On this occasion, Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people, as well as residents across the country and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying that this blessed occasion returns with continued prosperity, wellbeing, and blessings for all.

DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance